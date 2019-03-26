MAG Aerospace Australia Acquires Encore Aviation

FAIRFAX, Va., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Aerospace (MAG) has acquired two Australia-based entities; Encore Aviation and Encore Helicopter Maintenance ("Encore Aviation"). Encore Aviation is a leading maintenance organisation supporting General Aviation in Australia and provides home base and deployed engineering and maintenance services to a wide variety of fixed and rotary wing aviation organisations including those contracted to the National Aerial Firefighting Centre in Melbourne. MAG Australia enhances support to its existing customer-base with this capability while growing its commercial potential and supporting its existing manned and unmanned ISR capabilities in the Asia-Pacific.

Encore Aviation has held an Australian Maintenance Certificate of Approval since its inception in 2002. Over the last 16 years, it has grown in personnel and service offerings to enable mission success with its mobile maintenance support servicing capability to maintain any fixed or rotary wing platform in the field.

"Encore's location and existing capabilities gives us the essential tools and positioning in a growing Australian market," said MAG CEO, Joe Fluet. "This acquisition is critical to MAG's planned growth in Asia Pacific region."

About MAG Aerospace

MAG Aerospace, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a leader in providing and enabling real-time situational awareness to help its customers make the world smaller and safer. MAG delivers full spectrum ISR Services (operations, training, and technical services) and other specialty aviation to federal, international, civilian, and commercial customers around the world. MAG's team of 1,000+ professionals operate 200+ manned and unmanned special mission aircraft, delivering ~100,000 flight hours annually on six continents in support of its customers' missions. For more information on MAG Aerospace, please visit www.magaero.com.

