MIAMI and HELSINKI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for freight forwarders and customs brokers, and Coneksion, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain, today announced a new technology partnership to expand ocean carrier connectivity across the Magaya Digital Freight Platform.

Magaya and Coneksion Partner to Expand Ocean Carrier Connectivity Across Global Freight Workflows

The partnership enables freight forwarders to manage bookings, shipping instructions, and tracking with leading global ocean carriers directly within their existing workflows. By combining Magaya's Digital Freight Platform with Coneksion's advanced carrier connectivity and data integration capabilities, customers benefit from seamless data exchange, reduced manual effort, and greater visibility across ocean shipments.

"Expanding carrier connectivity is a key priority for our customers as they look to move faster and operate more efficiently in the face of increasing complexity and volatility," said Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya. "Our partnership with Coneksion allows us to deliver that connectivity in a way that is scalable and easy to adopt, helping our customers manage ocean shipments more effectively within the solutions they already rely on."

Jaakko Elovaara, CEO, Coneksion, added, "Together with Magaya, we are enabling more efficient and reliable data exchange between freight forwarders and ocean carriers. By combining our connectivity expertise with Magaya's platform, we help customers simplify complex processes and improve execution across their logistics networks."

Together, Magaya and Coneksion will continue to enhance carrier connectivity and data exchange capabilities, helping freight forwarders operate with greater speed, accuracy, and control in an increasingly dynamic logistics environment.

About Magaya

Magaya, the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

About Coneksion

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for global logistics and supply chains. Built on technologies such as the Coneksion Common Carrier Layer (CCL) and a proprietary iPaaS, its solutions enable seamless multi-carrier collaboration across ocean, air, road, and parcel, among other use cases.

Coneksion helps shippers, BCOs, logistics service providers, and logistics technology providers streamline data exchange with carriers and other partners, improving end-to-end efficiency.

With offices in Europe and the United States, Coneksion supports customers globally. For more information, please visit www.coneksion.com.

SOURCE Magaya Corp