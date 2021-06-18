Magazine Advertising Market is expected to have a negative CAGR of -0.23% amid COVID-19 Spread | SpendEdge

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as forward integration, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, conference participation, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, and reduction in ad-hoc spend. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensure high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Magazine Advertising Market in India: Key Price Trends

According to the Magazine Advertising price trends, higher anti-dumping duties imposed by the governments in countries such as China , the US, France , Germany , and India will increase the price of exported Magazine Advertising.

will increase the price of exported Magazine Advertising. The steady increase in crude oil prices will drive the prices of raw materials such as optical fiber, PE, PVC, steel, and aluminum. This will propel Magazine Advertising suppliers' manufacturing costs.

Some of the Top Magazine Advertising suppliers listed in this report:

This Magazine Advertising procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Omnicom Group Inc.

Publicis Groupe SA

WPP Plc

Dentsu Group Inc.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

Gannett Co. Inc.

Havas SA

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Insights Offered in this Magazine Advertising Market Report

Top Magazine Advertising suppliers and their cost structures

Top Magazine Advertising suppliers in the US and their cost structures

Magazine Advertising market spend analysis in the US

Magazine Advertising price trends, and forecasts

Cost drivers influencing the Magazine Advertising prices

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

