Magdalena Nowicka Mook Named Top 30 Global Guru

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO and Executive Director of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), has been named one of the World's Top 30 Organizational Culture Professionals for 2020 by Global Gurus.

Mook ranked No. 25 out of 30 in the Organizational Culture Category.

Mook is personally invited to the 2nd Annual Global Gurus Summit and Awards Celebration for the Top 30 Global Gurus in Bali, Indonesia, May 17–18, 2020. This year's honoree of the Summit is David Allen, author and founder of Getting Things Done. Allen will give a special address in Bali sharing details and lessons about his journey in thought leadership and global business.

"I am very humbled to be nominated for the first time and being inducted to the Top 30 Global Gurus in Organizational Culture. I am very excited to bring the message of quality, excellence and high standards that ICF represents to this distinguished group."

Mook joined ICF's staff in 2005 and has served in her current role since 2010. Previously, she worked as Assistant Director of National Policy and Director of Development with the Council of State Governments (CSG). Prior to CSG, she served as program manager for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service.

Mook holds a master's degree in economics and international trade from Poland's Warsaw School of Economics, and she completed Copenhagen Business School's advanced program in international management and consulting. She is also a trained coach through the College of Executive Coaching.

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 35,000-plus members located in 143 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

