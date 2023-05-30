Mage Data named as an Overall Leader in Data Security Platforms by KuppingerCole

Mage Data has been recognized for its Product Leadership and Innovation Leadership in the 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report for the Data Security Platforms market.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage Data has been named as an Overall Leader in the 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Data Security Platforms. Previously named as a 'Vendor to Watch', KuppingerCole elevated Mage Data into an 'Overall Leader' in this year's report based on the improved product offerings and portfolio restructuring done.

The Overall Leader rating is based on a combined rating of the strength of the product, market presence, and innovation of the vendor. Products are evaluated on key functional areas including data discovery and classification, data protection, access management etc, along with capabilities like flexible deployment, support for cloud databases, usability of the UI etc.

The report mentions key strengths of the Mage platform as:

Integrated platform covering most aspects of data security and compliance

Broad range of built-in privacy-enhancing capabilities with flexible delivery options

Comprehensive coverage of on-premises and cloud platforms, from SaaS services to legacy apps and files

Easy to use with modern, convenient UI

Strong partner ecosystem, technology partnerships with leading security vendors

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as an Overall Leader in the Leadership Compass for Data Security Platforms," said Rajesh Parthasarathy, Founder and CEO of Mage Data. "This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering commitment to provide our customers with the most comprehensive data security and privacy solutions available."

"Our dedication to continuous innovation and our focus on the success of our customers has been instrumental in earning this recognition as an Overall Leader from KuppingerCole," said Padma Vemuri, Senior Vice President of Products and Design at Mage Data. "We remain committed to helping our customers fortify their data security posture and maintain the trust of our partners across the world."

About Mage Data™:

Mage Data™ is the leading solutions provider of data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League Universities, and Industry Leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying state-of-the-art privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage Data™ delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit www.magedata.ai to explore the company's solutions.

About the Report:

The report provides an overview of the Data Security Platforms market, along with guidance and recommendations for finding sensitive data protection and governance products that meet specific requirements. It examines the broad range of technologies involved, vendor product and service functionality, relative market shares, and innovative approaches to implementing consistent and comprehensive data protection across an enterprise, on-premises and in the cloud.

For more information, visit https://www.kuppingercole.com/research/lc80907/data-security-platforms

