MAGEASY Helps You Gift Smarter With Discounts on Accessories for 2025's Most Popular Apple Products

The seasonal sale focuses on the meaningful memories people create during the holidays – and the everyday tech that helps preserve them – from crossbody iPhone cases, to secure iPad setups and essential cleaning accessories. Whether shopping for tech-savvy professionals, students, commuters or creators, MAGEASY ensures holiday gifting is smart, practical and memorable.

Special Holiday Offers: Running December 2-December 28 & December 29 – January 6

MAGEASY.us

Perfect for those seeking functional, durable and high-quality gifts for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods users.

Amazon

Across all products, for anyone looking to gift a bundle of the Apple must-haves.

TikTok Shop

Exclusive Flash Deals — perfect for shoppers looking for quick holiday steals on top-rated iPad & iPhone essentials.

Offers Include:

Dec. 7 – 50% off CoverBuddy for iPad Air/Pro Case + Microfiber Polishing Cloth

Dec. 12 – up to 20% off iPhone 17 selected cases

"The holiday season is all about capturing heartfelt moments with family and friends, and we want to take the stress out of gifting with easy options they'll love, at a great price," said Tim Chiang, marketing director at MAGEASY. "Even in a tougher economy, people can still choose gifts with meaning, without sacrificing the joy of creating precious memories."

Bestselling Gift Collections

Crossbody iPhone Case + Protective Accessories

A top holiday pick for hands-free convenience, MAGEASY's signature Odyssey Ultra M case for iPhone 16 or 17 features detachable straps, secure grip designs, and reinforced protection — perfect for anyone who prefers their phone within quick reach to capture every holiday moment.

Looking for more versatile cases? The Roam M with Lanyard iPhone 17 Case provides a secure grip with textured edges and shock-absorbing corners – and also comes in a fresh new shade to compliment the Coral iPhone design. In addition, the Pouch Wallet iPhone 17 Case is designed to replace a handbag, keeping cards, cash, keys, and essentials close at hand with a detachable wallet pouch.

Pair this with the Tempered Glass Screen Protector for a well-rounded gift.

iPad Workplace Station including CoverBuddy Case

MAGEASY's flagship CoverBuddy Magnetic iPad Case with Graphene is engineered for seamless integration with Apple's Magic Keyboard and is 100% compatible with the new M5 iPad Pro. Its magnetic design, lightweight profile, and Apple Pencil holder make it a favorite for remote workers, students and creatives. Pair this Amazon Fan-favorite Microfiber Polishing Cloth to keep their screen in peak condition.

For more information visit MAGEASY.US and follow along on Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

About MAGEASY

Founded in Chino, California in 2020, MAGEASY is a leading provider of accessories for Apple products built with a tech-infused design to make everyday life easier and more efficient. With an urban aesthetic that reflects the modern, on-the-go lifestyle, MAGEASY offers advanced, functional solutions to enhance the user experience across product categories in the Apple portfolio including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Each product is crafted with a commitment to quality, innovation, and style, blending convenience with a design-first approach that fits seamlessly into today's connected world. For more information, visit MAGEASY's website at MAGEASY.US and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , X , and TikTok

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MAGEASY