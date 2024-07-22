Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, Inc. Earns NCQA Health Equity Accreditation

FRISCO, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Health, Inc. today announced that Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, Inc. (Magellan), a Medicaid Managed Behavioral Health Organization, received a three-year Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

The NCQA Health Equity Accreditation gives healthcare organizations an actionable framework for improving health equity. This accreditation recognizes Magellan for its commitment to delivering high-quality, equitable healthcare to its members and its ongoing commitment to eliminating health disparities to support better health outcomes.

Magellan currently administers behavioral health benefits through HealthChoices contracts with Bucks, Cambria, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania.

"We are honored to achieve the three-year Health Equity Accreditation from the NCQA, validating Magellan's commitment to embedding health equity in both our organizational culture and how we meet the needs of our members," said Jim Leonard, CEO of Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania. "The Magellan team, our network providers and our county partners are proud to proactively address healthcare disparities in our counties of service."

NCQA is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of managed care plans, managed behavioral healthcare organizations, preferred provider organizations, new health plans, physician organizations, credentials verification organizations, disease management programs and other health-related programs. NCQA reviews include rigorous on-site and off-site evaluations conducted by physicians and managed care experts.

"This accreditation comes after months of deliverables, intensive data analysis, work to ensure members have access to language assistance, stakeholder involvement and more – and for that, we recognize our incredible quality improvement and diversity, equity and inclusion teams," said Maria Brachelli-Pigeon, quality improvement director for Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania. "Our staff demonstrated an exceptional commitment to equitable service delivery for our members that we look forward to continuing in the years to come."

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Health Equity Accreditation: NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. The Health Equity Accreditation webpage includes helpful guidance to assist with an organization's health equity journey. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

SOURCE Magellan Health, Inc.