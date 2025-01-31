Magellan Health Appoints James Thornbrugh as President of Magellan Federal

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Health, Inc., today announced it has appointed James Thornbrugh as president of Magellan Federal.

In this key leadership role, Thornbrugh will lead Magellan Federal to continue expanding our reach and impact in the Federal behavioral health industry and delivering solutions for military personnel and the Federal workforce. Thornbrugh brings with him over 27 years of experience in the mental health field, with 17 of those years spent in behavioral health management.

"James is an experienced behavioral health management executive with a proven track record in purposeful growth, disciplined program execution and stellar customer service," said Derrick Duke, chief executive officer, Magellan Health. "As president of our federal market, James leads over 2,500 dedicated individuals through a mission-focused commitment to help empower our Nation's fighting forces, federal civilian employees and their families."

"I'm honored to officially step into the role of president at Magellan Federal," said Thornbrugh. "I've been inspired by this team's incredible work, dedication and passion throughout my career at Magellan. I'm excited to build on this momentum to support our mission of delivering innovative, high-impact solutions and the highest level of service and care based on decades of proven experience."

Thornbrugh joined Magellan in 2008 and served as vice president of the military counseling division. In this role, Thornbrugh and his team defined strategic objectives around timely and effective counseling services and mission engagement and produced evidence-informed practices, sound processes and a focus on data-driven high-quality service.

Thornbrugh received his Master of Education for Mental Health Counseling from Lincoln University of Missouri, and his bachelor's degree in accounting from Culver-Stockton College.

About Magellan Federal: Magellan Federal provides full-scale, comprehensive programs on 400+ bases, installations, and agencies around the world. The company delivers personalized health and productivity solutions for our nation's most complex and sensitive federal programs. Magellan Federal has a global workforce of more than 3,000 dedicated to providing human-first care in the fast growing, highly complex, high-cost areas of healthcare. Magellan Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Magellan Health, Inc. For more information, visit MagellanFederal.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com .

SOURCE Magellan Health, Inc.