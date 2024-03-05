Magellan Health Introduces Digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Programs for Children and Adolescents

ThinkHeroSM and ThinkWarriorSM programs to assist youth struggling with anxiety-related symptoms.

FRISCO, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Health, Inc., a leader in behavioral health and related services, today announced two new digital cognitive behavioral therapy (DCBT) programs for children and adolescents struggling with anxiety-related symptoms.

ThinkHeroSM, for children ages 6-12, and ThinkWarriorSM, for teens ages 13-17, are designed to specifically support youth struggling with anxiety-related symptoms by empowering them with lifelong anxiety management skills and problem-solving techniques. These new programs enhance Magellan's existing evidence-based, award-winning Digital Emotional Wellbeing program, powered by NeuroFlow.

In October 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children's Hospital Association declared a national emergency in children's mental health, citing the serious toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on top of existing challenges.1 Just two months following that announcement, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a rare warning calling attention to our national youth mental health and wellbeing crisis and its devastating effects.2

"Magellan's new clinically validated DCBT solutions support children and adolescents with evidence-based therapies to address current symptoms and build a foundation for lifelong anxiety management. These tools also extend the capacity of clinicians to care for children in the primary care space," said Caroline Carney, M.D., president of behavioral health and chief medical officer of Magellan Health. "These new programs demonstrate Magellan's commitment to integrating digital tools within the healthcare experience to help members build thriving lives, resilient minds and healthy bodies."

ThinkHeroSM and ThinkWarriorSM are educational and easy to use with engaging, relatable activities and adventure-based narratives. They help children and teens:

Recognize and alter unhelpful thought patterns.

Participate in situations they tend to avoid.

Learn lifelong skills for managing anxiety.

Become self-empowered.

To learn more about these programs, download the overview here.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

