Magellan Health Launches Mental Wellbeing App for Young People

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Health, Inc., a leader in behavioral health and related services, today announced the launch of a Teen Mental Wellbeing app to support the mental and emotional wellbeing of teenagers and young adults ages 13-22. Powered by BeMe Health's advanced digital health platform, the app helps promote self-understanding, builds resilience, and supports the journey to mental wellbeing through science-backed digital tools and evidence-based approaches.

"The mental health crisis among young Americans has far reaching effects, also impacting the wellbeing of parents which can lead to reduced productivity and increased healthcare costs for their employers," said Caroline Carney, M.D., president of behavioral health and chief medical officer of Magellan Health. "Magellan and BeMe are uniquely positioned to support young people, alleviate the stress of parents and caregivers and offer a turnkey solution for employers to integrate into their benefit offerings."

The Teen Mental Wellbeing app, powered by BeMe, is designed to meet teens and young adults where they are – on their phones – in a fun and safe environment that offers evidence-based tools with live human connection to proactively manage their wellbeing. The app maximizes engagement and impact by addressing the real-time mental health and wellbeing needs of teens and young adults in a supportive space that recommends content tailored to their current mood, skill-building activities and personalized coaching via chat directly within the app. The app also incorporates several clinically validated screenings, including for depression and anxiety, that can triage participants to the interventions most appropriate for them.

Through the app, participants have 24/7 access to multiple crisis supports, powered by BeMe, that are responsive to their real-time needs and reinforced by their coaching team. Participants can also seek or be recommended to access virtual therapy sessions provided through Magellan's employee assistance program (EAP).

"We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Magellan Health. Together, we will pioneer leading-edge tools that combine accessible, equitable, and evidence-based interventions with scalable human connection to support young people and their ever-changing mental health needs," said Nicki Tessler, PsyD, MBA, chief executive officer and co-founder of BeMe Health.

The mental wellbeing app for teens and young adults is available now to existing and new Magellan employer customers.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About BeMe Health: BeMe Health is a digital behavioral health company dedicated to delivering mental health interventions tailored specifically for teens. The BeMe platform provides anytime, anywhere access to engaging content, mood reflection, and skill-building activities, as well as 1:1 coaching and connections to clinical services and 24/7 crisis support when needed. BeMe was built for and by teens, with an active Teen Advisory Board ensuring the platform aligns with their lives, and its clinically validated approach uniquely meets teens where they are — on their phones — in a safe, secure, and fun environment. BeMe works with health plans, employers, and community organizations to provide a digital-first approach to interventional teen mental health. To learn more, please visit www.beme.com or find us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Magellan Health, Inc.