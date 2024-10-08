Magellan Transport Logistics Enhances In-House TMS with Transfix's Technology Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, a leading provider of next-generation software and data solutions for the freight industry, today announced that Magellan Transport Logistics, a leading logistics company, has signed on as a new customer.

By utilizing Transfix's proprietary technology solution, Magellan will be able to improve operational efficiencies. This agreement will support customer-facing operational processes that can be complex and time-consuming areas of the business and enable personnel to focus on customer interactions and volume growth.

"We are laser-focused on ensuring that our tech and data solutions are addressing the current gaps and pain points of the industry," said Jonathan Salama, CEO and Co-founder of Transfix. "Our partnership with Magellan speaks directly to our product-market fit as we continue to build powerful partnerships and grow our impact with our customers."

"Integrating Transfix's technology solution is exactly the boost our operations needed," said Ryan Kunze, Director of Logistics at Magellan. "This additional layer of automation is a real game-changer. We are confident this solution will help drive significant improvements that can benefit our shipper customers."

About Transfix

In June 2024, Transfix pivoted its core business to solely focus on powerful software and data solutions for brokers, shippers, and carriers. Backed by ten years of expertise, innovation, and a deep understanding of the logistics operations of many of the largest businesses in North America, Transfix's expansive SaaS feature suite and data models are designed to bring operational efficiency and visibility to various stages of the truckload lifecycle and to deliver significant reduction in processing cost. Visit transfix.io to learn more about our new mission to help drive modern supply chain performance and impact at scale with the next-generation in freight technology.

About Magellan Transport Logistics

Magellan is the Nation's Largest Service Disabled Veteran Owned Logistics Provider. With a customer centered focus and "no load left behind" culture, Magellan has strategically grown to be a Top 40 3PL/Broker. Large enough to drive value in all transportation scenarios and still nimble enough to provide a personalized customer experience.

