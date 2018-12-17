Magewell to Highlight Practical Solutions for Transition to Video over IP at ISE 2019

Some of the stars of Magewell's exhibit will be the company's new Pro Convert family of NDI ® encoders. Built on NewTek's extremely popular NDI media-over-IP technology, the compact Pro Convert devices help users reliably bring traditional video signals into IP-based live production and AV infrastructures. Available in 4K and 1080p60 configurations with a choice of input interfaces, the converters enable users to easily and cost-effectively connect their existing equipment into NDI-enabled networks. Three Pro Convert models have already been unveiled, with additional models slated to make their debuts at ISE.

Another highlight at the Magewell exhibit will be the company's award-winning Ultra Stream HDMI standalone streaming encoder. Introduced last year but making its first appearance at an ISE show, the extremely compact device makes live streaming remarkably easy any type of user – from church volunteers and educators to corporate marketers and live event organizers.

Designed for content producers who want to stream but may have minimal technical knowledge, Ultra Stream HDMI lets them record or stream high-quality video with one click using on-device buttons or an intuitive smartphone app. Users can stream to popular services including YouTube, Facebook Live or Twitch or to a custom-specified server, and can record video as files to a directly-connected USB drive or the associated smartphone. The device encodes video up to 1080p60 from an HDMI input and also supports 4K sources, down-converting them automatically to HD.

As always, Magewell will also demonstrate the latest advances in its comprehensive lineup of capture solutions. The Pro Capture Dual HDMI 4K Plus LT PCIe card simultaneously captures two independent channels of video up to 4096x2160 at 60 frames per second with 4:4:4 chroma sampling on each single card, including HDR10 content when used with compatible software.

USB Capture Plus external capture devices continue to be the easiest way to reliably bring SDI, HDMI or DVI sources into popular software applications such as web conferencing, while the Eco Capture family of M.2 cards offers OEMs and systems integrators an ultra-compact capture solution with low power consumption. Last but not least, multi-channel Flex I/O PCIe input-output cards combine Magewell's highly-regarded video capture advantages with versatile playout capabilities.

