Maggiano’s Hosts Wish Wednesday to Raise Money for its Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish Campaign

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Maggiano's will donate $1 from every pasta dish and every chef-featured dish ordered. Guests can choose from more than 15 classic or specialty pasta entrees, or chef-featured dishes such as: Banana Split Pancakes, Salmon with Crispy Calabrian Shrimp, Pesto Perlini Mozzarella and Banana Split Cheesecake. Maggiano's will also donate 50 cents for every Wish Lemonade or Summer Lemonade purchased.

Maggiano's has been raising funds for Make-A-Wish through its Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish campaign since June by donating $1 from select chef-featured items and 50 cents from select beverages with a goal of raising $1 million for the nonprofit.

"Maggiano's is dedicated to making people feel special and Make-A-Wish creates precious memories and life-changing moments for the wish kids," said Kelly C. Baltes, president of Maggiano's. "It gives us the utmost joy to know we are helping transform lives, one wish at a time."

Since 2003, Maggiano's and Make-A-Wish have teamed up to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. With the help of Guests and passionate Teammates across the country, Maggiano's has raised more than $9 million and helped grant more than 1,200 wishes.

For more information about Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish, visit maggianos.com/make-a-wish-2019.

About Maggiano's Little Italy®

Maggiano's Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, prime steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano's 53 restaurants nationwide offer brunch, lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 32 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's® Grill & Bar.

Follow news about Maggiano's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. For additional information, including the restaurant nearest you, please visit maggianos.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and nearly 40,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

