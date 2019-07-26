Maggiano's is Giving Away Free Cheesecake to Celebrate National Cheesecake Day

"Every bite of our craveable cheesecake creates a memory for our Guests," said Chef Johnny Poche, director of culinary at Maggiano's. "Maggiano's is the perfect place to make a celebration out of every day moments, so we hope you'll join us in celebrating National Cheesecake Day."

Guests simply have to visit their local Maggiano's on National Cheesecake Day and mention this offer to their server to redeem it.

WHAT: To celebrate National Cheesecake Day, Maggiano's is giving away a free slice of scratch-made New York-Style Cheesecake with the purchase of an adult entrée, while supplies last. One slice of cheesecake will be given out per check. Make sure to mention this offer to get the slice!



WHEN: Tuesday, July 30 – check the nearest restaurant for hours



WHERE: At participating Maggiano's restaurants (excluding Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport)

*Cheesecake offer only valid on July 30, 2019. Valid for one slice of New York-Style Cheesecake per check with purchase of an adult entrée. Not valid for substitutions. Cannot be combined with any other discount, offer or special menu. Not valid for banquets, carryout or catering. Offer may not be exchanged for cash, sold or transferred. Dining room only. Offer not available at DFW airport location. Mention this offer to redeem New York Style Cheesecake.

About Maggiano's Little Italy®

Maggiano's Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, prime steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano's 53 restaurants nationwide offer brunch, lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 32 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's® Grill & Bar.

