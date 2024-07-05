MAGic™ BioProcessing Secures Patent in USA and China

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The biotech tools company MAGic™ BioProcessing, announces that both USA and China have granted patent rights to the patent of combinatory separation system for the MAGic™ Accio, the seamlessly scalable magnetic separator.

The patent underscores MAGic™ BioProcessing's dedication to push the boundaries of innovation in the field of separation technology and solidifies our cutting-edge biotechnological solutions resulting in:

Simplified separation process and reduction of process steps

Reduced costs

Streamlines workflows

Optimized efficiency and utility, due to a single step process

MAGic™ BioProcessing remains committed to advancing the field of separation technology and delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of bio manufacturing. With this patented technology, MAGic™ BioProcessing is poised to revolutionize separation processes, driving efficiency, and enabling new processes in biotechnology and beyond.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Karlberg, CEO

Tel:+46 76-3290814

[email protected]



or visit our webpage https://magicbioprocessing.com

About MAGic™ BioProcessing:

MAGic™ BioProcessing is a biotech tools company from Uppsala, Sweden that develops and sells proprietary magnetic-based products and methods for bioprocessing of biologics such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, and cells.

