MAGic™ BioProcessing welcomes a new team member

News provided by

MAGic bioprocessing

Feb 28, 2025, 04:02 ET

UPPSALA, Sweden and BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGic BioProcessing is thrilled to welcome Ben Krol as the new Director of Sales & Business Development -North America East.

Ben joins MAGic BioProcessing from Ecolab and brings extensive expertise in chromatography resins and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of biotech and pharmaceutical industry. His insights into downstream processing and his ability to align technology with industry demands make him a valuable addition to the MAGic BioProcessing team.

For more information, please contact:
Peter Karlberg, CEO
[email protected]

or visit our webpage https://magicbioprocessing.com

About MAGic™ BioProcessing

MAGic BioProcessing (Lab-on-a-Bead AB) is a biotech tools company from Uppsala, Sweden that develops and sells proprietary magnetic-based products and methods for bioprocessing of biologics such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, and cells. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, MAGic BioProcessing empowers researchers and industry professionals with cutting-edge solutions.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/magic-bioprocessing/r/magic--bioprocessing-welcomes-a-new-team-member,c4112512

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

MAGic™ BioProcessing appoints Jonathan Royce to Board of Directors

MAGic BioProcessing (Lab-on-a-Bead AB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Royce to its Board of Directors. Jonathan is a seasoned...

MAGic™ BioProcessing appoints Jonathan Royce to Board of Directors

MAGic BioProcessing (Lab-on-a-Bead AB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Royce to its Board of Directors. Jonathan is a seasoned...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics