MAGic™ BioProcessing welcomes a new team member

UPPSALA, Sweden and BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGic BioProcessing is thrilled to welcome Ben Krol as the new Director of Sales & Business Development -North America East.

Ben joins MAGic BioProcessing from Ecolab and brings extensive expertise in chromatography resins and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of biotech and pharmaceutical industry. His insights into downstream processing and his ability to align technology with industry demands make him a valuable addition to the MAGic BioProcessing team.

About MAGic™ BioProcessing

MAGic BioProcessing (Lab-on-a-Bead AB) is a biotech tools company from Uppsala, Sweden that develops and sells proprietary magnetic-based products and methods for bioprocessing of biologics such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, and cells. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, MAGic BioProcessing empowers researchers and industry professionals with cutting-edge solutions.

