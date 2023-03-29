Magic Eden Announces 'ETH Genesis': An Ethereum Marketplace and the Launch of Over 10 NFT Collections Through Its ETH Launchpad

With the upcoming launch of ETH Genesis, Magic Eden continues to expand its cross-chain capabilities to serve creators and collectors across NFT ecosystems

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, today unveiled ETH Genesis - the beta launch of its Ethereum (ETH) marketplace along with over 10 new Ethereum collections available for mint through its Launchpad. With the launch of ETH Genesis scheduled for Thursday, April 6, Magic Eden is curating the top ETH mints for collectors and providing a platform where they can seamlessly mint and trade ETH NFTs efficiently.

To expand its base of the creators and collectors the platform can serve, Magic Eden is pushing forward with its cross-chain efforts by rolling out its Ethereum marketplace and devoting its attention to its ETH Launchpad in order for the platform to become the ultimate destination for NFTs on all chains. ETH Genesis is the next step in Magic Eden's expansion within Ethereum, following its initial integration into the ecosystem last year. Magic Eden will launch a marketplace that will respect royalties for native listings, with the goal of eventually aggregating marketplaces across the ecosystem.

Zhuoxun Yin, COO and co-founder of Magic Eden, commented: "We've always respected Ethereum as the largest, most established community for NFTs. We bring proven ability to partner with creators as the only NFT platform that has launched 400+ projects and raised over $120M for creators. We also have a team of shippers that can move nimbly. We think our strengths will continue to serve the growth of ETH's NFT ecosystem. In the spirit of iteration, we're going to start making inroads with our own marketplace and dedicated launch partners, and grow from there."

To commemorate the ETH marketplace launch, Magic Eden will be partnering with leading projects in the ecosystem, including Hashflow, CNWAFUKU, KaijuKingz, Realm Hunter, The Space Club, McPepe's, Blocky Doge 3.0, Freakz by Subber, Shrapnel, Magna, ZTX, Serial Experiments Lain, and Code Name: Stardust. For a limited time, Magic Eden will provide its partners with a "royalty boost" and share revenue from marketplace fees with the listed launchpad partners. The team will continue to support creators on the marketplace with royalties for all ETH NFT collections traded on native listings.

Magic Eden acts as a single landing place for NFTs across various chains, where collectors visit to discover and mint the most vibrant projects selected through careful consideration and vetting processes. The team curates the top ETH mints, providing users a seamless experience where they can trade pieces from collections living on the most prominent blockchains, including the recent addition of Bitcoin.

As a marketplace that strives to best-serve both creators and collectors, Magic Eden has been introducing countless features that benefit both communities. These include rewards programs for collectors and traders, highlighted by advanced analytics for traders, and announcement support and Launchpad service for creators. Over the coming months, the company plans to scale its differentiators to continue expanding into new and existing markets. Today marks the initial phase of the ETH marketplace rollout, and the team will continue to expand upon the offering over the coming months.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform driving the next billion users to Web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io .

Media Contact

Dillon Arace

[email protected]

SOURCE Magic Eden