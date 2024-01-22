Magic Eden Opens Cross-Chain Protocols to Community; Expands Wallet and Rewards

News provided by

Magic Eden

22 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

The leading cross-chain NFT platform unveils next steps in Magic Eden's innovative, community-driven strategy to make digital ownership universal

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Magic Eden announced the global launch of the company's enhanced rewards program and cross-chain wallet, as well as its mission to open source all major protocols. These initiatives expand their platform's functionality and capabilities as part of the company's quest to grow the world of NFTs.

The Magic Eden Rewards program is the most extensive, cross-chain rewards program in the industry. Starting today, the new rewards program is live on Solana, but will expand quickly on ETH, BTC and Polygon for ease across chains. The rewards program has been enhanced to include universal perks for all users from collectors to creators. The new rewards platform will contain quests that reward every new or existing community member.

To further support industry growth, Magic Eden has pledged to contribute to Non-Fungible DAO, a community-owned organization whose mission is to drive adoption and development of NFTs via the $NFT token. The $NFT token will be launched by the DAO at a later date. Magic Eden will be open-sourcing and contributing major protocols, including its marketplace protocols across chains, to the organization.

Finally, Magic Eden is also announcing the expanded rollout of its cross-chain, self-custody wallet. The wallet, first released to a limited number of users late 2023, features instant cryptocurrency swaps between Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum and Polygon, and is designed to give NFT collectors a faster and more seamless experience when collecting and trading across multiple chains. Not only is this the first digital wallet to be integrated directly with an NFT platform, but soon users will be able to earn rewards by using the Magic Eden wallet. The wallet and desktop browser extension will be available globally at the end of January.

"At Magic Eden, we believe in making digital ownership universal. That means making NFTs, in whatever form, a ubiquitous underlying technology. The opportunity is enormous and we are realizing this vision by expanding our products – the marketplace, wallet, rewards – across multiple chains and ecosystems," said Magic Eden Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Zhuoxun 'Zedd' Yin. "This is a long term bet, which is why we are so excited about the formation of Non-Fungible DAO and the power of open-source, community-controlled software to dramatically grow the ecosystem."

Magic Eden aims to be the leading provider for cross-chain collectors by providing more depth and breadth than any other platform, built on community-governed, open-source protocols accessible to all. For more on how the company will continue to expand, build and transform the industry through the strongest, most welcoming user experiences, stay tuned for updates at twitter.com/MagicEden.

About Magic Eden
Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform, building a user-friendly platform for minting and collecting NFTs. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit magiceden.io.

SOURCE Magic Eden

