Magic Eden Announces 'Mint Madness', Over a Dozen Projects Partnering on Free Mints This Month

Leading cross-chain NFT platform launching free mints for over a dozen gaming projects across Polygon, Ethereum, and Solana, beginning March 3rd

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, announced a series of free mints for over a dozen web3 gaming projects that will be rolled out during the month of March. 'Mint Madness' will begin on Friday, March 3 with Planet Mojo, exclusively on Polygon.

Free mints continue to be an easy, fun way for games to enter the web3 space and engage with crypto native audiences, and Magic Eden is proud to support these games as they make their foray into the world of NFTs. Magic Eden continues to remain at the forefront of web3 gaming, with a dedicated gaming team across venture investment for games studios, business development, marketing strategy, and operations support. Recently, Magic Eden also announced investing in its first 11 gaming studios.

Chris Akhavan, Chief Gaming Officer at Magic Eden, commented on today's news: "We've observed that many games entering web3 do not necessarily need to use NFTs as a monetization tool; however, NFTs are a really important user engagement tool for them to share their vision and work with a highly captive and invested audience. We think we're the best partner to help them amplify their hard work and bridge them into the NFT ecosystem."

As part of 'Mint Madness', Magic Eden will be posting a leaderboard across social media channels, tracking which users are trading NFTs from the Mint Madness collections listed on the secondary marketplace. The top 10 traders by volume, applicable only to Polygon collections, will be entered into a prize pool of 20,000 MATIC, with the first place finisher receiving a prize of 4,500 MATIC.

Among the projects launching mints during Mint Madness, nine will be on Polygon, three will be on Ethereum, and one will be on Solana. These projects, developed by more traditional gaming studios and web3 native teams, utilize NFTs for in-game capabilities, additional utility, and more.

Planet Mojo, Meta Star Strikers, and Alaska Gold Rush will be the first games to roll out free minting on the Magic Eden Launchpad , all launching within the first two weeks of March. Shrapnel, a popular AAA FPS title, will be the lone project to feature a cross-chain mint through Magic Eden, launching on Polygon on March 15, and Ethereum on March 22.

The full list of games available during 'Mint Madness' include, Planet Mojo, Meta Star Strikers, Alaska Gold Rush, Shrapnel, Petobots, Blast Royale, Rogue Nation, Tearing Spaces, and Freckle Trivia on Polygon, Realm Hunter, Legendary: Heroes Unchained, and Shrapnel on Ethereum, and Papu Superstars on Solana. Additional mints are under consideration.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform driving the next billion users to web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io

Media Contact

Dillon Arace

[email protected]

SOURCE Magic Eden