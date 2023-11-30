Magic Eden Marketplace Integrated into 'Honeyland' Enabling Native Token Transactions

30 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

Honeyland becomes the first project to allow its players to buy, list, and sell their assets in its native token

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden, the leading cross-chain NFT platform, today announced the integration of its marketplace directly into Honeyland, a mobile-first blockchain strategy game that blends traditional web2 gaming fundamentals with a seamless web3 onboarding experience. The collaboration aims to simplify the adoption of web3 gaming, highlighted by the direct installation of the Magic Eden marketplace into Honeyland, available on both iOS and Android.

Corey Wright, CEO of Honeyland, commented: "The NFT economy was once an exclusive playground for web3 enthusiasts, limiting its true potential. We envisioned a different future—a future where web3 gaming is accessible to everyone. By collaborating with Magic Eden, we've actualized this vision. This isn't just a win for our Honeyland community; it's a transformative move for every Solana project with a token and an NFT collection, fostering inclusivity and widespread participation."

Honeyland becomes the first project to grant players the ability to buy, sell and trade in-game digital assets in the form of NFTs using Honeyland's native currency HXD, letting players own and custody their digital assets. In addition, the new marketplace will foster player-to-player transactions, driving ecosystem growth and enhancing the overall game experience. 

Zhuoxun Yin, COO and Co-Founder of Magic Eden, commented: "We are delighted to be the preferred marketplace for Honeyland's flourishing community of players and collectors, who are exploring the exciting frontier of web3 gaming and digital asset ownership."

This news comes on the heels of the release of Honeyland 2.0, bringing significant changes to players within the gaming ecosystem. More information is available here.

About Magic Eden
Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform, building a user-friendly platform for minting and collecting NFTs. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. To date, the platform has facilitated over $3 billion in transactional volume. For more information, please visit magiceden.io.

Magic Eden Tests NFT-Focused Cross-Chain Wallet in Beta

Magic Eden, the leading cross-chain NFT platform, today announced the rollout of the Magic Eden Wallet in Beta. The new cross-chain self-custody...
Magic Eden Launches a New Wave of Features to Broaden NFT Trading on Polygon

Magic Eden Launches a New Wave of Features to Broaden NFT Trading on Polygon

Magic Eden, the leading cross-chain NFT platform, today announced a series of significant updates that make trading and building on Polygon PoS...
