Magic Eden Partners With D3 To Apply For .magic Top-Level Domain

Once the .magic TLD is approved by ICANN, the organization that manages and maintains the Internet's core infrastructure, the D3 network will allow for real .magic domains to be used across the traditional internet and Web3. Users will be able to utilize a single .magic domain as a website and email address, while also leveraging it for web3 applications such as wallets and verified credentials.

Fred Hsu, CEO and co-founder of D3, commented on the news: "While many communities have attempted to build their own web3 identifiers, these solutions don't actually connect to the broader internet. Our partnership with Magic Eden is intended to marry the many benefits of Magic Eden's web3 ecosystem with crucial connections to traditional internet users. We believe this is the only way to truly grow the web3 community – by onboarding billions of internet users and meeting them where they are."

Through D3's on-chain network, developers and blockchain projects will be able to create truly interoperable dApps, platforms, and services that not only enhance the utility of Web3 but also tap into existing internet infrastructure used by over five billion people worldwide.

"The Magic Eden community is at the heart of everything we do, and we are excited to provide users with their own .magic domain in partnership with D3," said Chris Akhavan, Magic Eden Chief Revenue Officer. "Billions of Internet users use domains to access and navigate the web daily, and soon they will be able to do the same within the Magic Eden ecosystem, welcoming new users to experience the benefits of Web3 without sacrificing the Web2 functionality they're accustomed to."

D3 and Magic Eden will submit the application for the .magic TLD during ICANN's upcoming application window. This is the first major new generic TLD application window since 2012, and only the second in ICANN history, presenting a unique opportunity for web3 communities to establish their domain presence. D3 Global supports leading companies across the web3 and blockchain industry and will announce additional partnerships in the near future.

D3 Global is developing the first interoperable on-chain domain network that will deliver secure, decentralized, and interoperable identities on the root layer of the internet - the Domain Name System (DNS). D3's patent-pending platform will be the first to deliver real domain names that seamlessly bridge the gap between traditional Internet infrastructure and Web3 ecosystems. D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link.

Learn more about D3 at https://www.d3.inc

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain platform shaping the future of Web3. Beyond its leading NFT marketplace, Magic Eden is a comprehensive, user-friendly ecosystem including a secure cross-chain wallet. Empowering users to mint, collect, and trade digital assets across blockchain networks, Magic Eden brings cultural moments onto the blockchain, fostering creativity and community engagement. Explore the future of digital ownership at magiceden.io.

