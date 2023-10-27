"Magic Seeds" Telling a Story of Chinese Hybrid Rice in a New Way

News provided by

China Story

27 Oct, 2023, 08:36 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18th, 2023, Magic Seeds, a Chinese-English short animation film was jointly released by China Story Database and CPC WORKS, and soon attracted extensive attention globally.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The 3.52-minute film tells a story about a rice seed setting off on a journey of seeking seed heroes and met hybrid rice seeds in the BRI cooperation participating countries.

Continue Reading
Magic Seeds
Magic Seeds

It reveals a fact that the BRI providing a platform to promote global agricultural cooperation, and explains that the initiative was proposed by China but belongs to the whole world.

The film went viral after being released on major media and social networking platforms and received a lot of positive feedback.

As of press time, Magic Seeds has been an entry of the 2023 International Creativity Competition, a major part of the 2023 China International Public Service Advertising Conference.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442888
Caption: Magic Seeds

SOURCE China Story

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.