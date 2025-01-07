MAGIC SPOON LAUNCHES PROTEIN GRANOLA, REVOLUTIONIZING BREAKFAST AGAIN

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Magic Spoon , the brand that revolutionized breakfast with its high-protein, grain-free cereals, is once again redefining the category with the launch of its new Protein Granola. For years, granola has been a stagnant category filled with high-sugar, low-protein options that force consumers to choose: health or taste. Magic Spoon Protein Granola delivers on flavor and nutrition without compromise.

Magic Spoon Protein Granola

Crafted with nuts and seeds and packed with 13–14g of protein per serving, Magic Spoon Protein Granola fuels mornings and snack time, keeping consumers satisfied and energized. Each serving contains just 2g of sugar, a fraction of typical granolas, and 7–8g of fiber, nearly double that of other brands on the market. Magic Spoon Protein Granola is free of gluten, grains, soy, and any artificial flavors or colors, catering to a variety of dietary preferences. Magic Spoon Protein Granola is available in four delicious and craveable crunchy flavors: Honey Almond, Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Almond, and Mixed Berry.

"Our Protein Granola is everything you love about granola without the compromise," said Gabi Lewis, Co-Founder of Magic Spoon. "Building on the excitement our fans have for our cereal, we're thrilled to introduce a delicious new way to fuel up in the morning or on the go. This product is designed for those seeking a satisfying option that aligns with their health and wellness goals, delivering the perfect balance of taste and nutrition."

Since launching in 2019, Magic Spoon has reimagined classic cereals and snacks with its better-for-you versions of nostalgic favorites. Evolving from a direct-to-consumer startup to an omnichannel leader with its products available in over 20,000 stores across the US, Magic Spoon's addition of Protein Granola signals continued growth and solidifies its position as a trailblazer across breakfast categories.

Magic Spoon Protein Granola is now available at magicspoon.com, amazon.com, and nationwide at Walmart and Target. For more information, visit magicspoon.com.

About Magic Spoon: Magic Spoon offers a wide range of nostalgic cereals, granola, and cereal treats all loaded with protein and with zero added sugar. Launched in 2019 by co-founders Gabi Lewis and Greg Sewitz, Magic Spoon was inspired by the beloved flavors of childhood but reimagined for modern lifestyles. Every product is crafted to be high in protein, low in carbs, and free of gluten, grains, soy, and anything artificial—making it perfect for breakfast, snacking, or anytime indulgence. With a commitment to fun flavors, innovative recipes, and nostalgic taste, Magic Spoon is transforming the breakfast aisle and beyond. To learn more, visit www.magicspoon.com or follow @magicspooncereal on Instagram.

SOURCE Magic Spoon