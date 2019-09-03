Magic Talisman and Legendary Treasure Guide Two Unlikely Heroes to Love and Adventure

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKU, the only 24/7 linear and on-demand network dedicated to delivering the most popular and sought-after tokusatsu, live-action anime and riveting cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, is pleased to announce the network premieres of two exciting Chinese television series airing during the month of September.

Martial Universe is a 60-episode series adapted for television from a popular novel, Wu Dong Qian Kun, set during a time of clan rivalries in ancient China. After being forsaken by his clan, young Lin Dong (Yang Yang) vows to take revenge against the men who stripped his family of wealth and status. One day Lin comes across a magical stone talisman, which endows him with incredible martial arts skills. Lin soon finds himself a reluctant hero battling a demonic sect intent on taking over the world. Likun Wang costars as Ling Qing Zhu. Zhang Li directs. Martial Universe premieres Wednesday, September 04 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

I Will Never Let You Go is a 51-episode series that tells the tale of a young female wanderer (Ariel Lin) who possesses a unique set of business skills. When it's revealed that the wanderer is in fact the Divine Maiden, who is destined to obtain a legendary treasure, there's no end to enemies seeking ill will toward her. She soon meets a masked hero (Vin Zhang) tasked with keeping her safe from her enemies. Throughout the course of their journey, they escape many perils and eventually fall in love. I Will Never Let You Go premieres Thursday, September 05 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and is currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Xfinity, Hotwire Communications, Consolidated Communications or on-demand through Amazon Prime and watchtoku.com.

