MagMutual Names Stephanie A. Sheps as Chief Defense Officer to Lead MyDefense

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MagMutual Insurance Company, a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance, has appointed Stephanie A. Sheps, Esq., as Chief Defense Officer. Sheps will oversee MyDefense, MagMutual's liability defense organization.

Launched in November 2025, MyDefense by MagMutual™, represents a new standard in malpractice defense that integrates legal, analytical, and emotional support.

"Stephanie's expertise and vision will be pivotal in advancing MagMutual's mission to redefine the way we protect our policyholders," said Neil Morrell, CEO of MagMutual. "Her leadership reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring MyDefense is the premier resource for healthcare providers undergoing a claim or a lawsuit."

Sheps brings over 25 years of experience in claims strategy and professional liability. She previously served as Vice President of Bermuda Claims Group at Allied World Assurance Company, where she oversaw high-exposure claims in the Bermuda market. She also held several leadership roles at Coverys, managing claims strategy and execution across national and international markets.

"I'm excited to lead this team and build on MagMutual's strong legacy of protecting healthcare providers," said Sheps.

