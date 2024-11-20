MAGNA-TILES® Delivers Award-Winning Toys to Build On Holiday Magic

Top Toy Awards Reinforce Demand of Meaningful Play this Holiday Season

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGNA-TILES® , America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand¹, is building on holiday magic this season, offering the largest-ever selection of the original magnetic building sets and the perfect gifts for every builder in the family. The newest MAGNA-TILES sets, including Space and Castle themes, along with their recent, viral sensation microMAGS Travel Set, have been recently recognized by top toy awards and gift guides - proving that the gift of Meaningful Play is sure to top holiday wishlists.

MAGNA-TILES continues to build on the brand's impressive 27 year legacy with more than a dozen of the most-coveted toy awards, including international accolades and STEAM accreditations. The most recent wins include:

Good Housekeeping 2024 Best Toy Awards: Preschoolers Category – Castle DLX 48-Piece Set

PARENTS Best Toys Awards 2024 – Space 32-Piece Set

Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award: Preschool, Early School Years – Space 32-Piece Set

Best Products: Building Toy of the Year - Builder XL 50-Piece Set

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) – Builder XL 50-Piece Set

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) – Castle DLX 48-Piece Set

The Toy Insider: STEM 10 Award – Space 32-Piece Set

The Toy Insider: Top Holiday Toys – Castle DLX 48-Piece Set

The Toy Insider: Top Holiday Toys – microMAGS 26-Piece Travel Set

Independent Toy Awards Gold Medal Winner: Construction Category – Castle DLX 48-Piece Set

Independent Toy Awards Gold Medal Winner: Preschool Category – Space 32-Piece Set

This Morning's Top Toys 2024 (UK) – Builder XL Set

Toy Shop UK 2024 Gold Medal Construction Category – Castle DLX 48-Piece Set

Toy Shop UK 2024 Gold Medal Pre-School Category – Space 32-Piece Set KOPD

Komitet Ocrony Praw Dzieczka Grand Prize for Toys Ages 4-7 ( Poland ) – Builder Set

) – Builder Set Zabawka Roku Toy of the Year Award ( Poland ) – microMAGS 26-Piece Travel Set

) – microMAGS 26-Piece Travel Set STEAM Accreditation (+ Good Play Guide Approved) microMAGS 26-Piece Travel Set Space 32-Piece Set microMAGS 70-Piece Set



"With the largest product launch in our 27-year history, along with exciting new themes, we knew this would be a big year for the MAGNA-TILES business," said Michael Valenta, President of MAGNA-TILES. "Still, we are blown away by the multiple awards and accolades we've received! This continued recognition reinforces the fact that toy experts and parents alike are looking for the highest-quality magnetic building toy sets and they know they can trust the MAGNA-TILES brand to inspire young builders and dreamers."

Just in time for holiday gifting, parents can also print out a MAGNA-TILES Wishlist , which has something special for every builder in the family. MAGNA-TILES sets can be found in thousands of national and independent retail stores across the world and at MAGNA-TILES.com. Visit MAGNA-TILES.com and follow @magnatiles for more information. (Download high-res images HERE .)

About MAGNA-TILES

MAGNA-TILES® is the original magnetic construction brand, born in the classroom in 1997. Invented by an educator, for educators, from these humble beginnings, MAGNA-TILES has grown to become America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets brand (Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2023/USD) and an essential tool for every child's growing mind.

Through word of mouth and hands-on experience, MAGNA-TILES sets steadily found their way into neighborhood toy stores, at the urging of families who were seeking ways to bring education, enrichment and Meaningful Play to their home. Today, while MAGNA-TILES sets are now a staple in millions of homes and classrooms across 80+ countries, our work is never complete… because the MAGNA-TILES brand is fueled by a child's endless imagination. Visit MAGNA-TILES.com and follow @magnatiles for more information.

¹Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2023/USD

SOURCE MAGNA-TILES®