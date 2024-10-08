MAGNA-TILES® Partners with AdoptAClassroom.org® to Support Classrooms and Champion Play-Based Learning

Leading STEM Toy Maker Equips Teachers for Play-Based Learning Legislation

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The original magnetic tile brand is stepping up once again to support classrooms and champion play-based learning. MAGNA-TILES® , America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand¹, in year two of their partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org® , announced their latest education advocacy initiative to provide MAGNA-TILES sets and AAC funding to more than 200 classrooms across the country. Through the partnership, teachers in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Oklahoma will each receive MAGNA-TILES products, along with funding to support their classrooms. The program kicked off on World Teachers' Day, October 5, 2024, and offers year-round resources for Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers in states where new legislation requires play-based learning curriculum.

For generations, MAGNA-TILES, the original magnetic building toy brand, has inspired young minds and helped kids develop skills they'll use in everyday life. Invented by an educator for educators, the MAGNA-TILES brand was born in the classroom in 1997. From these humble beginnings, MAGNA-TILES has grown to become America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand¹, and an essential STEM toy for every child's growing mind.

According to AdoptAClassroom.org's 2024 National Teacher Survey, 50% of teachers say they need STEM classroom materials. MAGNA-TILES is meeting the need by providing participating teachers with multiple STEM-accredited MAGNA-TILES sets, a total of 100 compatible tiles, to build into their lesson plans. In addition to receiving MAGNA-TILES sets, teachers will each receive $300 in AdoptAClassroom.org funding for additional classroom supplies they need. Teachers will also have access to year-round curriculum resources utilizing MAGNA-TILES sets in their classrooms.

"Teachers spend an average of $860 of their own money on school supplies for their students each year. They shouldn't have to spend their own money to ensure their students have access to the materials they need just to learn," said Ann Pifer, Executive Director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "We are grateful that MAGNA-TILES is supporting teachers in a meaningful way. Teachers have always embraced the educational value of MAGNA-TILES sets and we can't wait to see how they will inspire their young students to build and grow."

"MAGNA-TILES was born in the classroom and we are proud to build on our 27-year legacy of supporting teachers and inspiring young minds," said Michael Valenta, President of MAGNA-TILES. "Through our multi-year partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, we are reaffirming our commitment to educators as they face new legislation requiring play-based learning curriculum. We are committed to bridging the gap, investing in our teachers and inspiring our future engineers, architects and creative thinkers as they build on their dreams, tile by tile!"

Teachers looking for play-based curriculum and additional resources to incorporate MAGNA-TILES play into their classrooms can visit this link . MAGNA-TILES sets can be found in thousands of national and independent retail stores across the world and at MAGNATILES.com. Visit MAGNATILES.com and follow @magnatiles today for more information.

ABOUT MAGNA-TILES®

MAGNA-TILES® is the original magnetic construction brand, born in the classroom in 1997. Invented by an educator, for educators, from these humble beginnings, MAGNA-TILES has grown to become America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets brand (Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2023/USD) and an essential tool for every child's growing mind.

Through word of mouth and hands-on experience, MAGNA-TILES sets steadily found their way into neighborhood toy stores, at the urging of families who were seeking ways to bring education, enrichment and Meaningful Play to their home.

Today, while MAGNA-TILES sets are now a staple in millions of homes and classrooms across 80+ countries, our work is never complete… because the MAGNA-TILES brand is fueled by a child's endless imagination. Visit MAGNATILES.com and follow @magnatiles for more information.

ABOUT ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG®

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. To achieve this, teachers are spending an average of $860 of their own money each year on their classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that funds PreK-12 teachers and schools across the U.S. to help equip more classrooms and students for success while offsetting the financial burden on teachers. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $73 million and equipped 7 million students across the U.S. 90% of all funded classrooms are considered high needs. The 501(c)(3) organization holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

