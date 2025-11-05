Magna5 Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a national provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud-based services, and NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 following a rigorous assessment by a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). The certification affirms Magna5's ability to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and meet stringent U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity requirements.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 is a significant milestone for Magna5 and for the customers who entrust us with their most sensitive information," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "This certification validates the depth of our controls and our investment in people, processes, and technology tailored to the Defense Industrial Base."

CMMC is a DoD-sanctioned program designed to assess the cybersecurity posture of defense contractors and subcontractors, particularly those handling sensitive unclassified information. For government and defense suppliers, a CMMC Level 2-certified partner can streamline vendor due diligence and help accelerate deployment.

From the Magna5 Defense Industrial Base Team, Bill Osborne remarked, "achieving CMMC Level 2 signals to current and prospective customers that Magna5 is a proven, compliant, and dependable partner—one that can help them accelerate procurement cycles, reduce risk, and operate with confidence under evolving DoD mandates."

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides cybersecurity, managed IT services, cloud hosting, compliance services, consulting and procurement to SMB, mid-market, and enterprise customers, including leaders in healthcare, financial services, construction and engineering, legal services, education, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with local support centers across the US, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

