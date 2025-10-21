Magna5 Named a 2025 Top Workplace for Remote Work

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a leading provider of cybersecurity, managed IT services, cloud hosting, and compliance solutions, has been named a Remote Work Top Workplaces 2025 winner. This accolade from Energage's Top Workplaces program highlights Magna5's commitment to fostering a friendly, collaborative, and rewarding environment where employee satisfaction and productivity are top of mind.

Top Workplaces honors are determined with authentic employee feedback from confidential, research backed employee surveys. Magna5 set itself apart as an employer of choice from themes such as Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, reflecting deliberate investments in remote onboarding, modern collaboration tools, and manager development. By building a culture where teams feel connected and supported regardless of location, Magna5 strengthens employee engagement and the client outcomes that follow.

"This recognition reflects our belief that when people have clarity, trust, and the right tools, they can do their best work from anywhere," said Bob Farina, CEO of Magna5. "We've built a remote ready culture that keeps teams aligned, responsive, and focused on outcomes."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides cybersecurity, managed IT services, cloud hosting, compliance services, consulting and procurement to SMB, mid-market, and enterprise customers, including leaders in healthcare, financial services, construction and engineering, legal services, education, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with local support centers across the US, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

