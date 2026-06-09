Magna5 Warns Defense Contractors: CMMC Is a Business Requirement, Not an IT Checklist

As the Department of Defense phases Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) into contracts, Magna5 says Defense Industrial Base companies must start with CUI data flow, scoping and documentation, not "CMMC-in-a-box" tools.

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new wave of cybersecurity requirements is moving through the defense contracting ecosystem, and small to mid-sized contractors may be underestimating what it will take to stay ready for future awards. Magna5, a national managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud and compliance services provider, warns that many Defense Industrial Base (DIB) companies are approaching CMMC from the wrong starting point: buying tools, chasing marketing deadlines or assuming cybersecurity is only an IT function.

“Some companies are trying to get a small piece of their environment ready without asking whether that environment can actually support the work. If the certified system cannot be used to perform the contract, then what did the certification really solve?” - Bill Osborne, Vice President of Defense Sector Services at Magna5

CMMC is the Department of Defense (DoD) framework for verifying that contractors and subcontractors have the cybersecurity controls required to protect Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The DIB includes companies that contract directly with the DoD or support defense work as subcontractors.

"People hear cyber and think IT, but CMMC goes much further than that," said Bill Osborne, Vice President of Defense Sector Services at Magna5. "It touches supply chain risk management, personnel processes, physical security, documentation and the way a contractor actually handles the data tied to its defense work. Technology is part of the program, but it is not the whole program."

CMMC Is Moving Into Contracts

"The first mistake is thinking CMMC is driven by a calendar date instead of your contract," said Bill Osborne, Vice President of Defense Sector Services at Magna5. "If CMMC applies, the requirement will come through the government or through a prime contractor. The question is not, 'What deadline did a vendor put in a marketing email?' The question is, 'Which contracts apply, what level is required, and where does the CUI actually go?'"

The Department of Defense has stated that CMMC Phase 1 implementation began on November 10, 2025 and runs through November 9, 2026, focusing primarily on Level 1 and Level 2 self-assessments. DoD guidance also states that contractors and subcontractors entrusted with FCI or CUI must achieve the required CMMC level as a condition of contract award where applicable. Level 2 is aligned with 110 security requirements from NIST SP 800-171 Revision 2.

That shift drives CMMC readiness beyond a back-office cybersecurity initiative that can be delayed until an audit is scheduled. It is a procurement-readiness issue that affects contract eligibility, prime-subcontractor relationships, and the ability to perform work involving sensitive information.

Osborne said one of the most damaging narratives in the market is the suggestion that all contractors must be CMMC compliant by a single date or risk immediate business failure. "That kind of messaging is misleading," Osborne said. "CMMC is being phased in, and we expect to see more contracts include CMMC language over time. But contractors need practical readiness, not scare tactics."

The Real Problem Starts With Scope

For many defense contractors, the hardest part of CMMC is not selecting a cybersecurity platform. It is understanding what systems, users, workflows and data are actually in scope. A subcontractor may handle CUI directly in its own systems, work entirely inside a prime contractor's environment, use government-furnished equipment or operate through a mix of digital and physical workflows. Until those facts are understood, the company may not know what must be secured, documented, or assessed.

This is especially important for small and mid-sized DIB companies that may be supporting larger primes while operating with limited internal IT, cybersecurity, and compliance staff. A 50-person subcontractor may face enterprise-level expectations without the internal structure of a large prime.

"Some companies are trying to get a small piece of their environment ready without asking whether that environment can actually support the work," Osborne said. "If the certified system cannot be used to perform the contract, then what did the certification really solve?"

Tools Are Not Compliance

Another common mistake is treating CMMC readiness as a product purchase. File-sharing platforms, Microsoft GCC High, GovCloud environments, security tools, and managed services play a role, but none automatically creates a compliant program. CMMC needs both technology and operational discipline. Contractors must be able to show not only that controls exist, but that they are documented, governed, supported, and consistently followed.

"You can bring in strong technology and still fail if governance and compliance are not part of the discussion," Osborne said.

For contractors beginning the readiness process, Magna5 recommends three first steps:

Review current and upcoming contracts to identify whether they include CMMC requirements

Map where CUI is received, stored, processed, transmitted, and shared

Confirm that the people, processes, systems, and data workflows being prepared for CMMC will actually support the contract work the company needs to perform.

From Compliance Confusion to Contract Readiness

As CMMC requirements appear in more defense contracts, contractors that will be best positioned to respond will understand the operational reality behind the requirements: which contracts may apply, where CUI enters and moves through the business, which systems are used to perform the work, and what evidence would be needed to prove those practices are in place.

That work cannot be reduced to a platform, policy, or assessment date. It requires contractors to connect contract review, data flow, governance, cybersecurity controls, documentation, and day-to-day business processes before making major technology or compliance decisions. "CMMC is not about checking a box," Osborne said. "It is about proving that the way you operate matches the contract requirements you are expected to meet."

About Magna5

Magna5 is a national managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud and compliance services provider serving small and mid-sized businesses, mid-market organizations and regulated industries across the United States. The company helps organizations manage critical IT infrastructure, protect networks and data, support users, and strengthen operational resilience through 24/7/365 monitoring, managed security, cloud, backup, disaster recovery and compliance support. Magna5 works with security- and uptime-conscious sectors including the Defense Industrial Base, healthcare, financial services, legal, manufacturing, education, construction, government and professional services. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

References

Department of Defense Chief Information Officer. (n.d.). Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification . dodcio.defense.gov/CMMC/

. dodcio.defense.gov/CMMC/ Department of Defense Chief Information Officer. (n.d.). About CMMC . dodcio.defense.gov/CMMC/About/

. dodcio.defense.gov/CMMC/About/ National Institute of Standards and Technology. (2021). Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information in nonfederal systems and organizations (Special Publication 800-171 Rev. 2). csrc.nist.gov/pubs/sp/800/171/r2/upd1/final

(Special Publication 800-171 Rev. 2). csrc.nist.gov/pubs/sp/800/171/r2/upd1/final Office of the Secretary, Department of Defense. (2024, October 15). Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program. Federal Register. federalregister.gov/documents/2024/10/15/2024-22905/cybersecurity-maturity-model-certification-cmmc-program

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Jotopr.com

SOURCE Magna5