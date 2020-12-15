MagnaCare and Mount Sinai Health System Launch Center of Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaCare, an administrative services organization helping self-insured employers achieve greater healthcare value, has partnered with the Mount Sinai Health System to develop a Center of Excellence program for total joint replacement surgery. The program is designed to enhance patient care and experience, while also reducing costs for health plan sponsors and their members.

Through the partnership, MagnaCare will guide its clients' eligible members to preferred Mount Sinai facilities and providers for total joint replacement procedures. Top Mount Sinai clinicians will perform the surgery and all associated services — from pre-surgical office visits to follow-up care and physical therapy — under a single, bundled payment. In addition, each member will be connected to a Mount Sinai Care Guide who will provide personalized support to help members navigate their care journey, including providing information about their procedure, coordinating any pre-surgery testing requirements, and securing free transportation and other post-surgery needs.

"Our customers rely on MagnaCare to develop innovative solutions that deliver better service, improved health outcomes, and enhanced value for their members," said Michelle Zettergren, President of Labor at MagnaCare. "By partnering with Mount Sinai to develop a Center of Excellence for total joint replacement surgery, we can promote positive patient outcomes while removing much of the burden and financial uncertainty that so often come with complex care. Members will have peace of mind knowing that they're in good hands and won't have to deal with unpredictable or out-of-network costs."

Mount Sinai is an integrated health care system encompassing the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, eight hospital campuses in the New York metropolitan area and a large, regional ambulatory footprint. The health system has been awarded Advanced Certification in Total Hip and Knee Replacement surgery from the Joint Commission.

"We are convinced Centers of Excellence are a better way to provide complex, scheduled surgical services, and we're proud to partner with MagnaCare to launch this new program," said Lucas Pauls, Labor Lead for Mount Sinai Health Partners. "By working together, we can ensure access to high-quality care for joint replacement while eliminating surprise bills and confusion about benefits or out-of-pocket costs."

About MagnaCare

For nearly three decades, New York-based MagnaCare has been building healthy communities together with Taft-Hartley trusts, TPAs, carriers, and workers' compensation and no-fault payors. Its wholly owned networks, full health plan management services, trust and welfare administration services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes-based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help self-insured customers control healthcare costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC. Learn more at MagnaCare.com.

About Mount Sinai

The Mount Sinai Health System is dedicated to serving New York City's labor market, and has created a dedicated team to do just that. Mount Sinai's Commercialization team has assembled the system's clinical and population health assets into product offerings tailored to meet labor unions' needs. Mount Sinai's initial product portfolio includes specialty care bundles and worksite health centers (on-site and near-site) plans – all which are supported by a navigation team.

Mount Sinai is the largest academic medical system in New York City, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. Mount Sinai includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. Learn more at mountsinai.org.

