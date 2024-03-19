Magnate Worldwide Acquires Quality Air Forwarding

Strengthening its Mission Critical Domestic Segment

PORTLAND, Ore., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnate Worldwide is pleased to announce the acquisition of Quality Air Forwarding, a top mission critical logistics provider based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, expanding the company's capabilities in Domestic Mission Critical and Expedited transportation solutions. Through this acquisition, the company will expand its regional presence and immediately expand Quality Air Forwarding's services, deepening its capabilities in premium, value-added expedited services, while continuing its 30+ year legacy.

Quality Air Forwarding expands Magnate's expertise in industrial manufacturing and biomedical transportation, a strategic priority. With a focus on marquis customers and innovative solutions, the acquisition of QAF signifies another significant step forward in strengthening its position as an industry leader. The Wisconsin Manufacturing Corridor's rich ecosystem and strategic location provides an ideal opportunity for Magnate to continue its growth strategy and contribute to the region's economic prosperity.

Founded in 1992, Quality Air Forwarding is committed to providing the most service-conscious, cost-effective air express and expedited ground transportation services.

"We are excited to expand our service offering to our clients," said Jim Cyganiak, President of Quality Air Forwarding. "Quality Air Forwarding is fortunate to have built and maintained long-lasting relationships with our clients, in many cases spanning decades. Joining forces will open our team to some of the most innovative approaches and best practices in the industry," he said.

"Adding Quality Air Forwarding enhances the expertise we are known for in our strong mission critical segment, TrumpCard and ASAP Expediting. It will accelerate our growth and expand our reach into Milwaukee, which we believe is an excellent market for specialized manufacturing and a priority in terms of investment. Together we will continue to build on Quality Air Forwarding's rich history, reputation, and very talented people," said Dante Fornari, CEO of Magnate Worldwide.

About TrumpCard and ASAP Expediting

Specializing in the transportation of domestic shipments in the time sensitive, high value and mission critical arenas, always getting shipments from A to B in the most effective way possible. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service and operational excellence, with proactive communication, a sense of urgency with fast and responsive support, industry-leading technology and around-the-clock availability, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, anywhere in the nation.

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Freight Forwarding. For more information on Magnate's business segments and acquisition criteria, please visit www. magnateworldwide.com

