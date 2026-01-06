Magnet Defense Acquires Metal Shark to Accelerate Autonomous Maritime Capabilities and U.S. Shipbuilding Capacity

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Magnet Defense LLC ("Magnet Defense" or the "Company"), a developer of fully autonomous national security maritime platforms for fleet operations and missile defense missions, announces that it has officially completed its acquisition of Metal Shark, a leading designer and shipbuilder of highly-capable maritime platforms for defense and law enforcement missions. The combination of Magnet Defense and Metal Shark offers U.S. and allied militaries a leading supplier of AI-enabled unmanned surface vessels (USVs). Metal Shark's shipyards are the hubs from which Magnet Defense will deliver critical capabilities for the U.S. Golden Fleet initiative.

The acquisition represents a critical step in Magnet Defense's strategy to pair advanced robotics and AI-enabled software-defined systems with domestic industrial-scale production. By integrating Metal Shark's established shipbuilding operations, workforce, and facilities, Magnet Defense moves from prototype development to sustained delivery of autonomous maritime platforms at speed and scale.

Global maritime security demands are increasing rapidly, while U.S. shipbuilding capacity has lagged behind its peer competitors. Magnet Defense addresses this gap by combining artificial intelligence, modular vessel design, and modern manufacturing approaches to rebuild domestic maritime capability and deliver next-generation platforms faster and more efficiently.

Metal Shark brings more than 20 years of experience designing and constructing mission-specific vessels, with over 2,000 vessels delivered to customers worldwide, including over 500 vessels for the U.S. Navy, 600 vessels for the U.S. Coast Guard, and hundreds more for allied nation military forces around the globe.

The company's two Louisiana manufacturing facilities encompass more than 125,000 square feet of manufacturing space across 40 acres and are supported by a seasoned workforce and a strong engineering organization. These assets provide Magnet Defense with immediate production depth and execution capacity.

About Magnet Defense

Magnet Defense is a developer of fully autonomous national security maritime platforms for fleet operations and missile defense missions. We integrate AI-driven software solutions, advanced manufacturing systems, and mission architecture expertise to deliver the most advanced purpose-built USVs for the U.S. and allied militaries. Learn more at www.magnetdefense.com

