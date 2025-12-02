Magnet Defense Unveils Next-Generation Long-Range USV

Magnet Defense brings together decades of experience across defense, technology, and industrial manufacturing. As global tensions rise, demand for unmanned maritime capabilities is accelerating. Traditional manned multi-mission ships are too costly and scarce for many modern defense missions, driving a shift toward low-cost, autonomous platforms with rapid response times, distributed assets, and enhanced threat assessment capabilities. Magnet Defense's AI-enabled USV platforms are designed to meet these challenges, offering unmatched range, endurance, and autonomy for contested environments.

To support global deployment, Magnet Defense's USVs are designed to operate fully autonomously in high-risk zones, delivering persistent maritime intelligence, surveillance, missile defense, logistics, electronic warfare, and anti-submarine warfare capabilities while reducing personnel risk. The company's first flagship vessel, the M48 Fleet USV, features modular sensor suites, advanced autonomy, and proven performance in harsh maritime conditions, setting a new standard for operational utility and resilience.

With its stable and efficient geometry and containerized mission payloads, the M48 platform has demonstrated navigation compliance and exceptional endurance, operating a total of 390 days at sea, including operating in multi-day Sea State 7 conditions, and enduring Sea State 9 conditions for many hours.

By combining advanced machine learning, edge processing, and multi-sensor fusion, Magnet Defense's USVs deliver rapid threat recognition, automated weapon pairing, and operator-in-the-loop mission capabilities. They incorporate unique USV features and redundancies that enable them to maintain long unattended missions without maintenance and fast base turnarounds. These innovations position Magnet Defense as a leader in the rapidly growing USV market for maritime applications.

About Magnet Defense

Magnet Defense is a global leader in fully autonomous maritime platforms for national security missions. We apply AI-driven software solutions to power the advanced manufacturing of unmanned surface vessels and their fully autonomous, compliant navigation and mission systems.

SOURCE Magnet Defense LLC