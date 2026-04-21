Newly Designed Naval Vessels Will Provide Rapid Global Response

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Magnet Defense LLC announced a strategic partnership with Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) to produce Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSVs) for the U.S. Department of War. The partnership includes several potential projects, such as producing advanced, cost-effective, and highly capable 38-meter MUSVs.

Magnet Defense and Hanwha Defense USA Formalize MUSV Strategic Partnership. Photo: Magnet Defense LLC

Magnet Defense's flagship MUSV, the M48, which has a range of 17,000 nautical miles, the longest range of any MUSV at sea today, is already sea-tested after sailing round-trip from Miami to American Samoa in 2024 and multiple open water missions earlier this year. Its 32,000-nautical-mile voyage included passage through the Panama Canal and through Sea State 9 conditions to prove its stability and reliability in hazardous conditions.

"Hanwha remains committed to fielding the most capable and lethal MUSVs to support American warfighters and other allies in times of conflict," said HDUSA CEO Michael Coulter. "By partnering with Magnet Defense, Hanwha can utilize its manufacturing capacity and advanced robotics and pair these capabilities with Magnet Defense's proven autonomy and technology."

"Hanwha's advanced missile systems, coupled with Magnet Defense's designed and built MUSVs, make for a powerful combination," said Magnet Defense Co-Founder and CEO Marc Bell. "Our ability to project force globally by working together in quick response to America's Armed Forces needs is critical in today's ever-changing environment."

"Our autonomy stack was built for contested, real-world conditions, not lab environments," said Magnet Defense Co-Founder and CTO George Wallner. "What makes this partnership powerful is the ability to pair that real-life proven intelligence and design with advanced manufacturing and robotics."

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed yesterday at the 2026 Sea-Air-Space Exposition, the companies will jointly build a 38-meter MUSV, configure the vessel's capabilities, develop state-of-the-art AI-driven robotic shipyards of the future, and collaborate on advanced AI software to improve autonomy.

About Magnet Defense

Magnet Defense is a developer of fully autonomous national security maritime platforms for fleet operations and missile defense missions. We integrate AI-driven software solutions, advanced manufacturing systems, and mission architecture expertise to deliver the most advanced purpose-built USVs for the U.S. and allied militaries. Learn more at www.magnetdefense.com

About Hanwha Defense USA

A subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Defense USA delivers proven platforms with a demonstrated process maturity successfully projected across numerous markets and supply chains across the globe, with a track record of developing local workforces required to produce and sustain across product lifecycles to meet the needs of warfighters and industrial base partners. HDUSA continues to expand its U.S. footprint through organic growth, strategic industrial partnerships, and selective business acquisition. For more information on Hanwha Defense USA, please visit www.hanwhadefenseusa.com.

SOURCE Magnet Defense LLC