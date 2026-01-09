Magnet Defense Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire ATG to Accelerate Integration of AI-Enabled Autonomy Solutions for National Security

News provided by

Magnet Defense LLC

Jan 09, 2026, 06:45 ET

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Magnet Defense LLC, a developer of fully autonomous national security maritime platforms for fleet operations and missile defense missions, announces that it has officially entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced Technology Group (ATG), subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition further enhances Magnet Defense's autonomy solutions by incorporating ATG's open-architecture AI solutions into its DefendAI battlespace management suite. These are the brains and backbone behind Magnet Defense's end-to-end AI-enabled autonomous maritime defense solutions.

Continue Reading
Copyright: Magnet Defense LLC. Magnet Defense Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire ATG to Accelerate Integration of AI-Enabled Autonomy Solutions for National Security.
Copyright: Magnet Defense LLC. Magnet Defense Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire ATG to Accelerate Integration of AI-Enabled Autonomy Solutions for National Security.

ATG delivers end-to-end development and integration of advanced Command and Control and Artificial Intelligence capabilities for air, space, maritime, and surface platforms. With an elite group of mission architects, AI integrators, and software engineers, ATG is solving some of the U.S. Department of War's most difficult challenges across all domains. ATG's capabilities will accelerate Magnet Defense's seamless integration of its platforms into theater and operational battlespace management systems.

Magnet Defense intends to begin aligning and integrating ATG's Autonomy Exchange for Interoperable Modularity (AXIOM) AI-enabled autonomy stack with its own proven autonomy capabilities. AXIOM's set of proven mission modules will streamline Magnet Defense's integration into the native command and control systems found in military services, operations centers, and combatant commands across the sea, land, air, space, and cyber domains. ATG's leadership and employees will continue to support existing customers while contributing to expanded programs across the combined organization.

About Magnet Defense
Magnet Defense is a developer of fully autonomous national security maritime platforms for fleet operations and missile defense missions. We integrate AI-driven software solutions, advanced manufacturing systems, and mission architecture expertise to deliver the most advanced purpose-built USVs for the U.S. and allied militaries.  Learn more at www.magnetdefense.com

Media Contact:
Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Magnet Defense LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Magnet Defense Acquires Metal Shark to Accelerate Autonomous Maritime Capabilities and U.S. Shipbuilding Capacity

Magnet Defense Acquires Metal Shark to Accelerate Autonomous Maritime Capabilities and U.S. Shipbuilding Capacity

Today, Magnet Defense LLC ("Magnet Defense" or the "Company"), a developer of fully autonomous national security maritime platforms for fleet...
Magnet Defense Unveils Next-Generation Long-Range USV

Magnet Defense Unveils Next-Generation Long-Range USV

Magnet Defense LLC, a provider of maritime unmanned surface vessels (USVs), today emerged from more than two years of quiet development, unveiling...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics