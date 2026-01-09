MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Magnet Defense LLC, a developer of fully autonomous national security maritime platforms for fleet operations and missile defense missions, announces that it has officially entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced Technology Group (ATG), subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition further enhances Magnet Defense's autonomy solutions by incorporating ATG's open-architecture AI solutions into its DefendAI battlespace management suite. These are the brains and backbone behind Magnet Defense's end-to-end AI-enabled autonomous maritime defense solutions.

Copyright: Magnet Defense LLC. Magnet Defense Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire ATG to Accelerate Integration of AI-Enabled Autonomy Solutions for National Security.

ATG delivers end-to-end development and integration of advanced Command and Control and Artificial Intelligence capabilities for air, space, maritime, and surface platforms. With an elite group of mission architects, AI integrators, and software engineers, ATG is solving some of the U.S. Department of War's most difficult challenges across all domains. ATG's capabilities will accelerate Magnet Defense's seamless integration of its platforms into theater and operational battlespace management systems.

Magnet Defense intends to begin aligning and integrating ATG's Autonomy Exchange for Interoperable Modularity (AXIOM) AI-enabled autonomy stack with its own proven autonomy capabilities. AXIOM's set of proven mission modules will streamline Magnet Defense's integration into the native command and control systems found in military services, operations centers, and combatant commands across the sea, land, air, space, and cyber domains. ATG's leadership and employees will continue to support existing customers while contributing to expanded programs across the combined organization.

About Magnet Defense

Magnet Defense is a developer of fully autonomous national security maritime platforms for fleet operations and missile defense missions. We integrate AI-driven software solutions, advanced manufacturing systems, and mission architecture expertise to deliver the most advanced purpose-built USVs for the U.S. and allied militaries. Learn more at www.magnetdefense.com

Media Contact:

Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Magnet Defense LLC