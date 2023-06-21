Magnetic Beads Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.68% from 2022 to 2027; Rising use of solid-phase magnetic beads technology to be a major trend in the market. - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global magnetic beads market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,672.62 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period. The growing usage of solid-phase magnetic beads technology is the primary trend in the global magnetic beads market. Solid-phase magnetic beads are increasingly used to separate nucleic acids from complex mixtures. The solid-phase magnetic beads use paramagnetic beads that selectively bind biomolecules. This technology supports applications like next-generation sequencing (NGS), Sanger sequencing, quantitative polymerase chain reaction, droplet digital PCR, and microarrays. Hence, the growth of nucleic acid isolation and detection to process more samples in less time, minimize nucleic acid loss degradation and increase laboratory efficiency and effectiveness will accelerate the demand for solid-phase magnetic bead technology.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Magnetic Beads Market 2023-2027

Magnetic beads market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global magnetic beads market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer magnetic beads in the market are Advanced BioChemicals LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd., Bangs Laboratories Inc., BioChain Institute Inc., CD Bioparticles, Cytiva, Galenvs Sciences Inc., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, New England Biolabs Inc., Omega Bio tek Inc., Promega Corp., RayBiotech Life Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., SuZhou NanoMicro Technology Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd., Vector Laboratories Inc., Xiamen Zeesan Biotech Co. Ltd., and Zymo Research Corp. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Advanced BioChemicals LLC - The company offers magnetic beads that consist of a uniform solid core consisting of iron oxide clusters and a hydrophilic functionalized cover layer.

Bangs Laboratories Inc. - The company offers magnetic beads to purify biomolecules such as DNA, RNA, and various proteins, etc.

The company offers magnetic beads to purify biomolecules such as DNA, RNA, and various proteins, etc. BioChain Institute Inc. - The company offers magnetic beads for its convenience and eco-friendly procedure, where the whole process is performed at room temperature with no hazardous organic solvents.



BioChain Institute Inc. - The company offers magnetic beads for its convenience and eco-friendly procedure, where the whole process is performed at room temperature with no hazardous organic solvents.

Magnetic Beads Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (cell separation, IVD assay development, and others), type (ferrimagnetic and superparamagnetic), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the cell separation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of cell separation applications in research and clinical applications, the augmenting use of cell separation in cancer research, and the high prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus/ Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS). The growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries globally drives the growth of the demand for cell separation applications. This is due to the increasing number of protein and DNA, and RNA research activities, owing to a rise in the exploration and development of new biotherapeutics and pharmaceutical drugs.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global magnetic beads market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global magnetic beads market.

North America is estimated to contribute to 37% of the growth of the global magnetic beads market during the forecast period. There is a rising demand for applications such as cell separation in the US, due to the rising adoption of cell-based assays for drug screening by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The number of cell-based research activities that involve the use of cell separation products, such as the ddSEQ Single-Cell Isolator from Bio-Rad Laboratories is increasing. This results in facilitating the regional market during the forecast period.

Magnetic Beads Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

The growing application of magnetic beads in the medical field is driving market growth significantly. Owing to their reputation as the most proven and powerful tool for several medical applications, magnetic beads are widely used in the medical field. For instance, the coupling of magnetic properties and the specific ligands in magnetic beads enables to efficiently separate and purify the cells, proteins, nucleic acids, and other molecules. Hence, the wide range of applications increases the demand for magnetic beads, which drives the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Contamination issues of samples with residual magnetic beads are the primary challenge impeding the market growth. Cross-contamination can lead to the transmission of diseases or affect final products. Due to this reason, the sample contamination of fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS)-isolated cell-based products is a primary concern for regulatory authorities. To minimize contamination risks, line clearance is required in cell separators, as it eliminates all traces of previous samples, microbial and endotoxin contamination, and traces of harmful cleaning materials. Sometimes, researchers misidentify cell lines and use contaminated cells for experiments. Hence, such experiments can generate incorrect results, which can increase the cost of studies, which is a challenging factor for the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this Magnetic Beads Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the magnetic beads market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the magnetic beads market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the magnetic beads market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of magnetic beads market vendors

Magnetic Beads Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,672.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced BioChemicals LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd., Bangs Laboratories Inc., BioChain Institute Inc., CD Bioparticles, Cytiva, Galenvs Sciences Inc., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, New England Biolabs Inc., Omega Bio tek Inc., Promega Corp., RayBiotech Life Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., SuZhou NanoMicro Technology Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd., Vector Laboratories Inc., Xiamen Zeesan Biotech Co. Ltd., and Zymo Research Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

