Magnetic Flow Meter Added to OleumTech® H Series Instrumentation Line

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech, a leading industrial automation and IoT solutions provider, today announced the launch of an Electromagnetic Flow Meter as another addition to its fast-growing H Series hardwired process instrumentation line. The new OleumTech HEFM Magnetic Flow Meter delivers exceptional performance, reliability, and accuracy ideal for oil & gas, petrochemical, and water & wastewater applications. The OleumTech Mag Meter offers best-in-class PTFE lining material, a backlit local display interface, and various self-diagnostic features for managing critical device health. The HEFM flow meters can be custom ordered using a variety of line sizes, materials, and power options to fit the needs of OleumTech end users.

OleumTech

"Our customers now can benefit from a flow monitoring solution with no moving parts, eliminating pressure drop and minimizing maintenance requirements. In addition, our customers will be pleased with its high accuracy, wide measurement range, intuitive user interface, and price point. With every new, innovative product we release, OleumTech is getting closer to reaching its vision of becoming a one-stop shop for remote process automation while providing our customers with superior options," said Vrej Isa, COO.

OleumTech Mag Meter Highlights:



Measurement is independent of fluid density, viscosity, temperature, pressure, and conductivity

Two measuring points inside the meter with no moving parts to eliminate pressure drop

Reference accuracy: ±0.2 % of reading

Output signal options: RS485 Modbus / 4-20 mA / 2-8 kHz pulse output

Backlit LCD with integral push-button interface

Process/lining temperature: -20 to 120 °C (-4 to 248 °F)

Operating temperature: -40 to 70 °C (-40 to 158 °F)

IP67 protection, robust construction, and materials

1.5" to 6" line size options (custom sizes also available)

AC or DC power supply option

The Magnetic Flow Meters are available for ordering.

Please contact an OleumTech representative to learn more about the products and pricing.

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. For the past two decades, OleumTech has set the performance standards in M2M and IIoT communications with over 500,000 transmitters and 50,000 networks deployed. Their versatile products are distributed globally in oil and gas, refining/petrochemical, water/wastewater, and IoT industries, as well as other industries that require industrially-hardened, battery-powered sensors and I/O networks. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.oleumtech.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact Information:

OleumTech Corporation

Sales and Marketing

ph +1 949-305-9009

tf +1 866-508-8586

[email protected]

SOURCE OleumTech