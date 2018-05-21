Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems 2018-2023: Global Market to Reach $7.09 Billion

The MRI systems market is expected to reach USD 7.09 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 5.85 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include, rising awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis, technological advancements leading to the replacement of low-field MRI systems with high-field MRI systems, and discovery of new helium deposits. On the other hand, the high cost of MRI systems, incompatibility of MRI systems in some patients, and declining reimbursement rates for MRI procedures are likely to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

On the basis of field strength, the MRI systems market is segmented into high-field, low-to-mid-field, and very-high-field MRI systems. The high-field MRI systems held the largest share in this market in 2017. The large share of these systems can be attributed to the replacement of low-field MRI systems with high-field MRI systems, owing to their high throughput and better image quality.

Based on architecture, the global MRI systems market is segmented into closed MRI systems, and open MRI systems. The closed MRI systems segment is further segmented into a standard bore MRI systems and wide bore MRI systems. In 2017, the wide-bore closed MRI systems segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as these systems accommodate large/obese patients as well.

In 2017, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the MRI systems market, followed by Europe. The large share of Asia Pacific in MRI systems market can be majorly attributed to high-growth countries such as China and India, growing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis, and rising disposable incomes in the Asia Pacific region.

The major players in the global MRI systems market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Phillips (Netherlands), Hitachi (Japan), and Canon Medical Systems (Japan).



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Discovery of New Helium Deposits

5.3.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.3.1.3 Increasing Focus on the Replacement of Low-Field MRI Systems With High-Field MRI Systems

5.3.1.4 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.3.1.5 Rising Awareness on Early Diagnosis

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of MRI Systems

5.3.2.2 Incompatibility of MRI Systems in Some Patient Populations

5.3.2.3 Declining Reimbursement Rates for MRI Procedures and Uncertain Outcomes of Healthcare Reforms

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.3.3.2 Novel Application Areas Such as Detection of Multiple Sclerosis and Metastasis in Cancer

5.3.3.3 Hybrid MRI Systems

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Personnel

5.3.5 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.5.1 US

5.3.5.2 Canada

5.3.5.3 Europe

5.3.5.4 Australia

5.3.5.5 China

5.3.5.6 India

5.3.5.7 Japan

5.3.5.8 South Korea



6 MRI Systems Market, By Field Strength

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High-Field MRI Systems (1.5t to 3t)

6.2.1 1.5t MRI Systems

6.2.2 3t MRI Systems

6.3 Low-To-Mid-Field MRI Systems (<_5t__br /> 6.4 Very-High-Field MRI Systems (4t and Above)



7 MRI Systems Market, By Architecture

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Closed MRI Systems

7.3 Standard Bore MRI

7.4 Wide-Bore MRI

7.5 Open MRI Systems



8 MRI Systems Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Other RoW Countries



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

9.3.2 Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements

9.3.3 Acquisitions

9.3.4 Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Hitachi

10.2 Siemens Healthineers

10.3 Canon Medical Systems

10.4 GE Healthcare

10.5 Philips

10.6 Aspect Imaging

10.7 Bruker

10.8 Aurora Imaging Technology

10.9 Esaote S.P.A

10.10 Fonar

10.11 Neusoft Medical Systems

10.12 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics



