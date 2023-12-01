Magnetic Whiteboards Bring Innovative Presentation Solutions to Madison Liquidators Customers

News provided by

Madison Liquidators

01 Dec, 2023, 06:30 ET

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, in partnership with office furniture manufacturer Collaborative Spaces, announces the latest product to come to the online marketplace, the Artisan Series Magnetic Whiteboard. These whiteboards have been designed to transform office collaboration in a cutting-edge way through unparalleled functionality and versatility for teams of all sizes. This ongoing collaboration between the two companies benefits the consumer by providing high-quality and radically innovative whiteboards for modern presentation and meeting room solutions. 

Continue Reading
Magnetic Glass Dry Erase Whiteboards now available at Madison Liquidators
Magnetic Glass Dry Erase Whiteboards now available at Madison Liquidators

The Artisan Series magnetic whiteboards have been designed to elevate the productivity and connectivity of any type of business or educational meeting. With the ability to attach files directly to the face of the whiteboard, traditional writing, lectures, and presentations are taken to new levels. In addition, the whiteboards act as a perfect backdrop for a projector which enhances the overall experience for meeting attendees. 

While Madison Liquidators has always offered a robust selection of dry-erase boards from mobile to foldable, they are proud to present customers with ever-increasing presentation options that cater to the particular needs of a conference room. Each model of the newest whiteboards features a borderless design with either a standoff mounting system that displays small silver aluminum mounting brackets, or a hidden aluminum frame that creates a floating appearance. They are constructed from a low-iron high-tempered white safety glass which gives the whiteboard its pure white coloration. The entire glass facing is magnetic for hanging documents and notes directly onto the surface. The five-size options continue a commitment to versatility and maximum adaptability within almost any office space. 

With the goal of providing customers with innovative and high-quality office furniture products, Madison Liquidators wants to modernize how companies conduct meetings via conference tables, conference room chairs, and presentation boards. This pledge gives purchasers confidence knowing that they are receiving well-thought-out products for their meeting, or educational space. 

SOURCE Madison Liquidators

Also from this source

Madison Liquidators Encourages Outdoor Office Spaces with New Planter Boxes

Madison Liquidators Encourages Outdoor Office Spaces with New Planter Boxes

Madison Liquidators, an online leader in office furniture, has just completed the onboarding of office planter boxes for outdoor and green spaces....
Madison Liquidators unveils innovative plexiglass mounting brackets for enhanced workspace safety

Madison Liquidators unveils innovative plexiglass mounting brackets for enhanced workspace safety

New Plexiglass and acrylic mounting brackets by Office Furniture, Inc. (OFI) have been added to Madisonliquidators.com. This commercial-grade office...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.