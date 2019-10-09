Magnifact Launches AgentVizion2Go Mobile App

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifact, a Chicago-based provider of Business Intelligence solutions for the insurance industry, unveiled its new AgentVizion2Go app for iOS and Android at Western Marketing's Top Producers meeting in Cancun on September 17, 2019.

"Designed for agents on the move, this app powerfully complements Magnifact's browser-based AgentVizion solution for national marketing organizations like us, and our downline," remarked Brandon Finken, Operations Director at Western Marketing.

"Agents are excited to now have real-time access to their aggregated production data on their smartphones," said Krish V. Krishnan, Founder and CEO of Magnifact. "Our limited-user release has been hugely successful, and we will be making AgentVizion2Go available on the app stores very soon," Krishnan added.

"Magnifact's AgentVizion platform has been further enhanced by the launch of the AgentVizion2Go app allowing agents to review pending applications, track production, and access their books of business across multiple companies at any time with the touch of a button," said Shay Slattery, an agent with The Brokerage Inc. "With a streamlined view of all my data in one easy-to-use app, I am spending less time gathering that information and more time helping clients and growing my business."

Magnifact recently launched its browser-based downline agency and agent access capability at The Brokerage Inc.'s Vision 2020 agent symposium.

"AgentVizion has largely eliminated any manual reporting needs by opening up the platform to our downline," said Cristin Hopkin, COO of The Brokerage Inc. "This platform fulfills an increasing need for 24x7, real-time information access among our agencies and agents alike."

"AgentVizion provides our agency access to the latest information at our fingertips as we meet with our agents for their production reviews, or with insurance carriers to discuss strategic regional goals," said Kimberly Rodriguez, principal of a downline San Antonio-based agency.

"I eagerly look forward to deploying the new AgentVizion2Go app across my agent workforce, helping them better target their monthly sales goals," Rodriguez added.

Magnifact is a leading provider of DataIntelligent℠ solutions for the insurance industry.

AgentVizion is a secure, patent-pending platform that allows insurance carriers, agencies, and their downline agents to accurately measure their distribution across different product lines.

