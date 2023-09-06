Magnifact Launches New Multi-Persona Mobile App for the Insurance Industry

News provided by

Magnifact

06 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Chicago-based InsurTech firm extends its AgentVizion2GO mobile app to include access for carriers, marketing organizations, and downline producers.

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifact, a Chicago-based provider of DataIntelligent℠ solutions for the insurance industry, unveiled its newly architected AgentVizion2GO mobile app. This advanced technology offers extended capabilities and access for all personas across the insurance industry.

AgentVizion2GO is the companion mobile app for Magnifact's award-winning and patented AgentVizion™ platform. The InsurTech suite provides insurance carriers, agencies, and downline agents with an accurate 360-degree view of their business across all carriers, distribution channels, and product lines in real time.

Previously available exclusively for insurance agents, the new app includes hierarchy drilldowns and summary-level analytics that enable third-party administrators, carriers, marketing organizations, and any downline entities (including agents) to access their latest business information. Key integrated functionality includes agent appointments, applications, policies, payments, commissions, claims, incentive points, and data from other enterprise sources plugged into the Magnifact insurance platform.

"We are thrilled to bring this unique and transformational offering to the market," said Krish V. Krishnan, Magnifact's Founder and CEO. "The AgentVizion2GO app combines native features like location sensitivity and document capture with real-time in-app and SMS notifications. We are now able to deliver instant information like application status changes, goal attainment milestones, product alerts, pending lapse and payment notifications, and other configurable triggers from multiple sources right to someone's smart device."

AgentVizion2GO works in conjunction with the AgentVizion browser-based platform hosted by a sponsor carrier or marketing organization that provides access to its downline. The new app will become available for download from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store on October 1, 2023.

About Magnifact
Magnifact is a leading provider of SaaS-based DataIntelligent℠ solutions for the insurance industry, with secure process standards backed by a SOC 2 Type II attestation. To learn more about Magnifact, visit Magnifact.com and the Magnifact Newsroom.

Magnifact's insurance platform includes AgentVizion, an award-winning and patented suite that allows insurance carriers, agencies, and downline agents to get an accurate 360-degree view of their business across different carriers, distribution channels, and product lines. The AgentVizion2GO mobile app further enhances the user experience by leveraging native features, including push technology, document capture, and location sensitivity. The Magnifact Command Center (MCC) allows customers to administer and monitor these platforms, along with user management, configuration, user reporting, and real-time status monitoring and alert capabilities. In addition, MCC's DTCC Adapter offers the ability to proactively manage error handling for DTCC file receipts and transmissions.

Media Contacts
Krish V. Krishnan
Magnifact
[email protected]

SOURCE Magnifact

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.