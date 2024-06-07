Magnifact® Successfully Launches AgentVizion™ Platform for Pivot Health by Healthcare.com

CHICAGO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifact®, a leading Chicago-based insurance technology firm, is proud to announce the successful launch of its award-winning, patented AgentVizion™ platform for Pivot Health by Healthcare.com, a leader in technology-enabled health insurance solutions.

AgentVizion provides insurance carriers, agencies, and downline agents with a comprehensive 360-degree view of their business across diverse distribution channels and product lines. The platform enhances the performance and productivity of insurance agents through real-time data insights and intuitive visual analytics, supported by actionable alerts.

"We are thrilled to introduce our state-of-the-art AgentVizion platform to Pivot Health," said Krish V. Krishnan, Founder and CEO of Magnifact. "This partnership empowers Pivot Health, its agencies, and agents to offer top-notch service with real-time access to their business performance, 24/7/365."

"Pivot's recent partnership with Magnifact is adding exceptional data visibility into our business, which we expect will increase the speed of our decisioning and enhance communication with our partner carriers and agents," said Deirdre Ragan, President, Pivot Health Holdings, LLC. "Magnifact's ability to execute on key data insights around our product line immediately augments and lifts the experience for our agents as they manage their business, especially when it comes to making the best decisions for their clients' healthcare choices."

Magnifact and Pivot Health are committed to an ongoing collaboration, exploring new opportunities to leverage technology for enhanced agent performance and experience.

About Magnifact

Founded in 2015, Magnifact provides SaaS-based DataIntelligent℠ solutions for the insurance industry, with secure process standards backed by a SOC 2 Type II attestation. Magnifact's platform includes the AgentVizion suite that offers a 360-degree view of business operations across different carriers, distribution channels, and product lines. The AgentVizion2GO mobile app enhances user experience with features like push technology, and location sensitivity. The Magnifact Command Center (MCC) allows clients to manage and monitor these platforms with real-time reporting and alerts. For more information, visit www.magnifact.com.

About Pivot Health (a HealthCare.com company)

Launched in 2016, Pivot Health is an insurance product development, management and marketing company led by an experienced team of health insurance professionals managing over $7 billion of insurance premiums. The company has proprietary products and dedicated relationships with several national carriers. Pivot Health was acquired in 2018 by HealthCare.com, the nation's largest privately-owned search-and-compare health insurance shopping platform. For more information, visit www.pivothealth.com and www.healthcare.com.

