Magnifica Unveils the Future of Luxury Living at December 9th Launch Event Orlando, FL - December 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifica, a global high-luxury lifestyle brand under CIG Companies, is set to redefine elevated living experiences with its highly anticipated launch event on December 9th, 2024, at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center in Orlando, FL.

Under the visionary leadership of Charles D. Carey, CEO and Co-Founder, Magnifica celebrates an expansive vision of luxury that includes its signature developments—Magnifica Residences and Magnifica Resorts, both slated for launch in 2026—and its bold foray into the luxury aviation sector with Magnifica Air, taking flight in 2027.

A Revolutionary Vision for Modern Luxury

Magnifica embodies a balanced approach to luxury, blending timeless design with sustainable innovation. Guided by CIG Companies' commitment to impactful investments in clean energy and local conservation, Magnifica represents the pinnacle of elevated living. From elegant residences to immersive resort experiences, every Magnifica offering reflects an unwavering dedication to quality, sustainability, and community enrichment.

Propelling this vision further is Magnifica Air, poised to disrupt the luxury aviation space with its trailblazing approach to personalized air travel. With the filing for FAA certification, Magnifica Air is ready to redefine the customer journey from the ground up. The certification process, an intensive evaluation involving design reviews, safety tests, and operational validations, underscores Magnifica Air's commitment to the highest standards of safety and excellence.

Magnifica Air: Redefining the Skies

Designed to bridge the exclusivity of private aviation with the accessibility of premium commercial travel, Magnifica Air offers a truly bespoke experience. Every detail has been designed to elevate the passenger journey, from its spacious, elegantly designed cabins to cutting-edge technology that ensures frictionless, tailored service. "Magnifica Air isn't just about getting from one place to another—it's about creating an unforgettable experience where luxury meets deeply personalized service," says Wade Black, CEO and Co-Founder of Magnifica Air

"Our recent FAA certification filing reflects our dedication to operational excellence, innovation, and a customer-centric philosophy that ensures each traveler feels known and valued."

An Evening of Elegance and Vision

The December 9th launch event will be a celebration of culture, innovation, and high luxury. Guests will be treated to a captivating performance by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, alongside other notable musicians and artists, a showcase of Magnifica's master plan, and exclusive previews of upcoming projects, including Magnifica Residences and Resorts. A highlight of the evening will be an exclusive preview of Magnifica Air, offering a glimpse into the unparalleled travel experiences that await.

The evening will culminate in a private afterparty at the Magnifica Residence Showroom, where guests will experience the artistry and intentionality behind Magnifica's iconic designs. From curated cuisine to thoughtful architectural details, every element will reflect the brand's ethos of timeless luxury.

The Magnifica Experience: A Lifestyle Redefined

From its meticulously crafted homes to transformative travel experiences, Magnifica is more than a brand—it is a promise to deliver elevated living. With Magnifica Air leading the charge into the future of luxury aviation, the Magnifica portfolio is a testament to the art of creating meaningful, unforgettable experiences.

For media inquiries and event attendance requests, please contact: Magnifica Media Relations [email protected]

About Magnifica

Magnifica, a subsidiary of CIG Companies, is dedicated to redefining luxury living through exceptional design, sustainable practices, and transformative experiences. The Magnifica portfolio includes Magnifica Residences, Magnifica Resorts, and Magnifica Air, each a testament to the brand's commitment to creating spaces and journeys that inspire, connect, and endure.

About CIG Companies

CIG Companies is a leader in high-value sustainable investments across diverse sectors, including real estate, clean energy, and infrastructure. With a focus on innovation and community impact, CIG Companies shapes projects that leave a lasting legacy

SOURCE Magnifica, LLC