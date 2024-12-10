A New Era Begins with Magnifica's Inspiring Celebration of Vision and Innovation

Embodied by the theme "To Know and Be Known," the event was a multi-sensory experience that reflected Magnifica's core philosophy: fostering meaningful connections, celebrating individuality, and creating spaces that resonate deeply with residents and guests.

Celebrating Magnifica: A Night to Remember

Guests were welcomed with a curated red-carpet experience that captured the essence of the brand—sophisticated and timeless. The grand hall, adorned with European-inspired décor, reflected Magnifica's balance of classic architecture and modern sophistication. Inside, guests explored a physical 3D model of the Magnifica Resort, interactive digital presentations showcasing home specifications, floorplans, and design dioramas, as well as detailed renderings of the residences, alongside a dedicated spa experience area that offered a tangible glimpse into the lifestyle Magnifica promises.

Highlights of the evening included performances by world-renowned artists Lindsey Stirling and The Piano Guys, who captivated the audience with their unique blend of classical and contemporary music. These performances echoed the evening's central message of connection, emphasizing the harmony between timeless tradition and innovation.

Key Highlights from the Event

Magnifica Residences and Resorts: Guests were introduced to Magnifica's flagship residential community—a 1,720-acre sanctuary in Central Florida . This development will feature 300 customizable single-family homes, expansive green spaces, a 60,000-square-foot spa, and a world-class executive golf course.

Magnifica Air: A showcase of Magnifica's forthcoming private-commercial hybrid airline revealed how the brand plans to redefine luxury travel. Magnifica Air promises to blend exclusivity with accessibility, ensuring a seamless, personalized journey for every passenger.

Philanthropic Commitment: The evening also highlighted the Live 80/20 Foundation, Magnifica's nonprofit initiative dedicated to sustainable solutions in education, health care, and community development. Charles and Stacey Carey emphasized the foundation's mission to create meaningful, lasting impact without reliance on public donations.

Charles Carey, CEO and Co-Founder, remarked, "This event is the culmination of years of vision and dedication. It's not just the launch of a brand—it's the beginning of a movement toward creating spaces and experiences where everyone feels known, valued, and inspired."

Looking Ahead: A Lifestyle Redefined

Magnifica's commitment to timeless design, sustainable innovation, and unparalleled hospitality was evident throughout the evening. From the carefully designed residences to immersive resort experiences and groundbreaking travel solutions, the brand continues to prioritize community connection and personalized service.

"We've only just begun," said Stacey Carey, Co-Founder and President of Design. "Magnifica is about more than building beautiful homes—it's about crafting spaces that nurture relationships, foster community, and leave a legacy of excellence."

Closing Reflections

The evening concluded with a VIP reception at the Magnifica Residence Showroom, where guests enjoyed live music, exquisite food, and fine wine; embodying the brand's vision: a harmonious blend of tradition, innovation, and luxury.

Throughout the night, Magnifica's ethos of "To Know and Be Known" was evident in every detail—from the personalized guest experiences to the carefully curated ambiance, fostering connections that will define the brand's legacy.

Magnifica is a luxury lifestyle brand redefining elevated living through exceptional design, sustainability, and transformative experiences. From bespoke residences and resorts to innovative travel solutions, every aspect of Magnifica reflects a commitment to quality, community, and legacy.

