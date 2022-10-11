magniX Appoints Jilinda Crowley as Chief Financial Officer

Industry Leader in Electric Propulsion for Aviation Welcomes Former Electra.Aero and Rolls-Royce Executive

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX , a manufacturer of electric propulsion solutions for aviation, today announced the appointment of Jilinda Crowley as Chief Financial Officer. Crowley brings more than 16 years of international leadership experience in corporate finance roles – including financial controls, cost management, and investor relations, with deep expertise in the financial leadership of engineering businesses.

Jilinda Crowley, CFO, magniX

The new appointment comes as magniX gathers further momentum following the successful first flight of the Eviation Alice, the world's first all-electric commuter aircraft – powered by magniX electric propulsion systems.

"Jilinda brings exceptional industry expertise from both a financial planning and strategic management perspective," said Nuno Taborda, magniX CEO. "Jilinda's results-oriented approach from both large enterprise and dynamic start-up companies will be instrumental to our success as we continue to transform the aviation industry by pioneering electric solutions for the future of flight."

Crowley joins magniX from Electra.aero, where she served as Chief Financial Officer, managing all aspects of the company's financial strategy. Prior to this, Crowley served in various leadership roles over a 14-year tenure at Rolls-Royce, including Senior Vice President, Civil Aerospace Programmes. At Rolls-Royce, Crowley honed her analytical, forecasting and change management skills, leading a team of 45 people in a $10 billion global manufacturing and aftermarket business. She has also held senior roles in government and investor relations, overseeing international projects in the UK and Germany.

"I am delighted at the opportunity to join magniX, as the company continues to chart the path for a new era of sustainable travel," said Jilinda Crowley. "Over the past few years, magniX has enabled several aviation industry firsts, and I'm proud to be joining a team driving innovation for a cleaner, greener, more efficient tomorrow. I am excited for what the future of electric aviation holds, and for magniX's role in spearheading transformation."

About magniX

Headquartered in Everett, Washington State, U.S., magniX is dedicated to leading an era of environmentally-friendly and sustainable aviation. magniX offers a range of revolutionary solutions including all-electric motors – which produce zero emissions and increased efficiency, for various aviation applications. magniX is a subsidiary of the Clermont Group, an international business group headquartered in Singapore. For further information, please visit www.magnix.aero.

Contact

FINN Partners for magniX

[email protected]

SOURCE magniX