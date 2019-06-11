magniX To Unveil World's Most Advanced Electric Propulsion System For Aircraft At 2019 Paris Air Show

REDMOND, Wash., June. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX , the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today announced that it will debut its powerful all-electric propulsion system at the 2019 Paris Air Show in Le Bourgèt next week.

magniX's industry leading all-electric motors are poised to transform 'Middle-Mile' air transit – passenger and cargo flights up to 1,000 miles – by providing emission-free propulsion at low operating costs. In March of 2019, Harbour Air, North America's largest seaplane operator, announced its plans to become the world's first all-electric airline using the magni500 propulsion systems to retrofit its fleet. Later in the year, Eviation, the Israeli company building the all-electric Alice aircraft, announced the selection of magniX's magni250 propulsion systems to power the Alice.

"magniX is committed to connecting communities by electrifying the 'Middle Mile'," said magniX CEO, Roei Ganzarski. "As we debut our propulsion system at the Paris Air Show, we're one step closer to enabling clean and affordable all-electric air transport starting in 2022."

Attendees at the Paris Air Show will be the first in the world to see the magni250, a 375-horsepower motor intended for small aircraft or as part of a distributed propulsion system on a larger plane, and the magni500, a 750-horsepower motor well-suited to 'Middle-Mile' planes such as the Beaver, Cessna Caravan, King Air and Otters. Both magniX all-electric, zero emission motors offer an exceptional level of redundancy and reliability while turning at only 1900RPM. The magniDrive, magniX's aerospace multi-application inverter solution, will also be on display at the company's booth in Hall 2B-DE18.

About magniX

Headquartered in Redmond, WA with engineering facilities in Redmond and in Australia, magniX is dedicated to connecting communities by enabling an era of clean and affordable commercial air travel with all-electric propulsion. Developed with proprietary technology, magniX offers a range of revolutionary solutions including the 375HP and 750HP all-electric motors – which produce zero emissions and increased efficiency – and power electronics solutions for various aviation applications. For more information, please visit: www.magnix.aero .

