Magnum Travel Services Signs New Agreement With Sabre to Fulfill Strategic Goals

MANAMA, Bahrain, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the travel industry, announced the signing of a long-term agreement with Magnum Travel Services, a travel management company fully owned by World Travel Services, one of the leading and most well-established travel companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Through the renewed partnership, Magnum will extend its use of Sabre's industry-leading technology and solutions to expand its footprint regionally and explore the online travel space.

World Travel Services has worked with Sabre for more than a decade to enable corporate travel companies to enhance the experience for its business travelers. Magnum Travel Services will continue to use Sabre's shopping, booking and travel management solutions to provide more personalized services and rich content to corporate travelers while driving new revenue opportunities, operational efficiencies and productivity.

"New technology is driving higher expectations from travelers, and there's now a greater demand for more personalized travel, online and mobile services," said Hisham El Saadi, CEO, Magnum Travel Service. "We are working with Sabre to build on our success and explore new areas such as online travel, which will enhance the experience for our travelers."

Magnum Travel Services joins many other leading travel management companies in Bahrain and the region that use Sabre's technology to launch online travel platforms that are mobile-enabled and provide personalized services.

"Magnum Travel Services' appetite for innovation is a driving force behind its growth and expansion in Bahrain, and we are proud to support its strategic plans through our technology solutions," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "We are using our global online expertise and technology to launch its new online platform to provide more personalized services and simplify the complexity of the travel experience."

Sabre's travel marketplace plays an important role in facilitating the marketing and sale of airfares, hotel rooms, rental cars, rail tickets and other types of travel, to more than 425,000 travel agents and thousands of corporations who use it to shop, book and manage travel. It is one of the world's largest marketplaces, processing over US $120 billion in estimated travel spend.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

