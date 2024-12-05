MAHA Action Empowers Americans to Take Action to Support Robert F. Kennedy's Appointment to Lead Health & Human Services and Reinvigorate Public Health

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAHA Action, a 501c4 organization, is rallying the powerful grassroots health movement that swept the nation in support of Robert F. Kennedy to empower Americans to take action in support of Kennedy's appointment to lead Health & Human Services (HHS) and Make America Healthy Again.

America is at a crossroads. The conventional approaches of the past have failed to reverse our declining health outcomes:

President-Elect Donald J. Trump's nomination of RFK, with his commitment to scientific transparency and addressing the root causes of chronic disease, presents an unparalleled opportunity to reverse these trends and usher in a new era of public health in America.

"The passion and enthusiasm that Americans from both sides of the aisle have brought to the MAHA movement speaks to the power of this issue as a uniting force that has the potential to ignite real, lasting reforms to public health," said Del Bigtree, co-founder of MAHA with RFK Jr. and the CEO of MAHA Action. "The desire to prioritize public health over profits, to offer the kind of transparency that empowers American families with the best information possible to make decisions on behalf of their families, to clean up our food and environment to ensure protection from toxins, these are things that we all universally want and can agree are needed to help take America from surviving to thriving. Together with President Trump and Bobby Kennedy's leadership we have the power to unleash the potential of a country that's healthier and happier."

To take action in support of the MAHA movement and RFK, sign this petition in support of RFK Jr.'s appointment to lead HHS and bring America a step closer to once again being the healthiest nation on the planet.

MAHA Action will be a resource for supporters of MAHA every step of the way. Led by the team that ran Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign, including Del Bigtree, the former Communications Director for Team Kennedy, and Brigid Rasmussen, the former Chief of Staff for Team Kennedy, MAHA Action brings the same digital excellence, creative force, grassroots activism, and strategic results to educating and empowering Americans to advocate for this once in a lifetime opportunity to reverse the chronic disease epidemic.

For more information and to receive news and updates, visit https://www.mahaaction.com/

