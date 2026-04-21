MAHA ACTION WELCOMES BIOTECH PIONEER LOU REESE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Visionary entrepreneur and health innovator joins the movement to reverse America s chronic disease epidemic

WASHINGTON, Apr. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAHA Action, the national organization leading the Make America Healthy Again movement, today announced that Lou Reese has joined its Board of Directors. The appointment brings world-class expertise in biotechnology, global health innovation, and regenerative agriculture to the organization's leadership.

“Lou Reese is exactly the kind of bold, mission-driven leader this movement needs,” said Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action.

"Lou Reese is exactly the kind of bold, mission-driven leader this movement needs," said Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action. "He has spent his career building companies that challenge the status quo in healthcare and agriculture — not to protect industry profits, but to make real solutions accessible to real people. From pioneering lower-cost vaccines, to developing AI-driven drug platforms that could replace expensive biologics for millions of Americans suffering from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to founding a regenerative farm rooted in biodynamic and permaculture principles — Lou embodies the future of the MAHA movement."

Reese brings more than two decades of experience at the intersection of biotechnology and life sciences. He has been Chairman, Director, and shareholder of numerous companies in animal and human health, including Vaxxinity, Axxium Life, and Shanghai ShenLian Biomedical Corporation. He is pioneering a new class of peptide-based medicines targeting chronic diseases – including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and migraine – at a fraction of the cost of conventional treatments. His immunotherapy platform has seen billions of doses deployed in veterinary medicine and tested in thousands of human clinical trial participants, represents a direct challenge to the + $100,000-per year monoclonal antibody treatments that have placed chronic disease care out of reach for millions of Americans.

Beyond the lab and boardroom, Reese has been a consistent voice for the regenerative agriculture practices that lie at the heart of the MAHA agenda. He has championed investment in sustainable farming models that restore soil health, reduce chemical dependency, and reconnect Americans to the nutrient-dense food their families deserve. His investment firm, Jack Green Group, has made pioneering commitments across sustainable real estate, renewable energy, and regenerative food systems. He is also the founder of Give To Cure, a nonprofit dedicated to crowdfunding promising clinical trial research and supporting the mental health of America's veterans.

"I believe we are at a genuine inflection point in American health," said Reese. "The chronic disease epidemic is not an act of nature — it is the predictable result of a system that profits from sickness rather than health. MAHA Action is the most important movement in America right now, and I am proud to join Tony Lyons and this extraordinary team to fight for the radical transparency and gold-standard science that every American family deserves. Healthy soil, healthy food, healthy people: that is not a slogan. It is a strategy."

Reese joins a growing MAHA Action Board committed to ending the corporate and regulatory capture that has made Americans among the sickest people in the developed world — and to building the political and cultural infrastructure necessary to change that, once and for all.

About MAHA Action

MAHA Action, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization dedicated to organizing and empowering Americans to fight for this once-in-a-generation opportunity to reverse the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again. Built on the grassroots energy of the MAHA movement — which has united parents, doctors, farmers, health advocates, and communities across the political spectrum — MAHA Action brings digital excellence, creative force, and strategic results to the mission of lasting reform of America's public health policy. For more information, visit www.mahaaction.org.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE MAHA Action